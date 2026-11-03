Madhya Pradesh To Get New DGP By November-End, UPSC Meeting On November 20 To Shortlist Three Senior IPS Officers | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The state will get a new DGP by the end of this month. The government will appoint the DGP once it receives a panel containing three names from the UPSC.

The UPSC has fixed a meeting to set up the panel for appointing the DGP at 3 pm on November 20.

Chief Secretary Ashok Barnwal and DGP Kailash Makwana will participate in the meeting.

Either the chairman of the UPSC or a member nominated by the chairman, the Secretary (Home), and a special DG-level officer from any state posted in Delhi but not from the MP cadre will take part in the meeting.

From the names sent by the state government, the meeting will set up a panel of three names on the basis of their seniority.

The state government has sent all names of the special DG-level officers to the UPSC.

The government does not send the name of an officer to the panel, whose period of retirement remains less than six months.

The government also examines whether the officer has the experience of working in the field and whether he has clean service records.

The panel that the UPSC will send to the state government may consist of the names of Varun Kapoor, Upendra Jain, and Pragya Richa Shrivastava.

After the state government receives the panel, it will appoint the DGP. An officer of the choice of the state government as well as of the central government will take over as the new DGP of MP.