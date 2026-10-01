Highway Infrastructure Secures ₹24.46 Crore NHAI Toll Operations Contract

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Mumbai: Highway Infrastructure Limited (HIL) announced on 1 October 2026 that it has received a Letter of Acceptance (LOA) from NHAI for a toll operations contract valued at ₹24.46 crore. The contract involves the operation and collection of user fees at the Velanchettiyur Fee Plaza in Tamil Nadu.

Contract Details

The contract, awarded on 30 September 2026, covers the Velanchettiyur Fee Plaza on the four-lane Karur-Dindigul section of NH-7. The scope of work includes toll fee collection and the upkeep of adjacent toilet facilities.

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Project Timeline

The project is scheduled for execution over a period of 90 days. This mandate expands HIL's presence in Southern India.

Management Commentary

Arun Kumar Jain, Managing Director, Highway Infrastructure Limited, said the ₹24.46 crore contract from NHAI expands the company's tollway collection portfolio. Jain added that continued success in securing orders enhances medium-term revenue visibility and highlights execution capabilities.

Company Background

Incorporated in 2006, Highway Infrastructure Limited specialises in tollways collection, EPC projects, and real estate. The company operates across 11 states and one Union Territory.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.