NHAI Launches OneTag On Rajmargyatra App, Allows FASTag Users To Switch Issuers Without New Tag | AI Representational Image

New Delhi, Sep 17: The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) on Thursday said that ‘OneTag’ - a FASTag portability service - is now available on its Rajmargyatra app.

FASTag portability service launched

This will enable FASTag users to change their issuer while retaining the existing FASTag affixed to their vehicle, eliminating the need to obtain a new physical tag, said the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways.

With a penetration rate of over 98 per cent and around 13 crore users, FASTag has revolutionised the Electronic Toll Collection system in the country.

NHAI's Rajmargyatra Mobile App now hosts ‘OneTag’, a FASTag portability service that enables users to switch their FASTag issuer while continuing to use the same physical FASTag affixed to their vehicle.



The new feature simplifies the issuer-switching process, offering greater… pic.twitter.com/pUd3hvPdt0 — NHAI (@NHAI_Official) September 17, 2026

The introduction of ‘OneTag’ will further strengthen the digital tolling architecture and provide FASTag users with greater flexibility while retaining the existing physical tag and providing greater convenience to National Highway users.

How users can switch issuers

FASTag users can log in to the Rajmargyatra app and enter their vehicle registration number to check eligibility.

The user will receive a verification six-digit Mobile Verification Code (MVC) from the current issuer bank.

Following authorisation, the user will be required to select a new issuer, complete customer verification, and wallet onboarding with the new issuer to complete the portability process.

Following successful portability, the existing FASTag ID linked to the vehicle registration number will remain unchanged, allowing users to continue using the same physical tag with a different issuer bank, said the ministry.

Benefits of OneTag initiative

After portability is completed, the previous issuer will close the existing FASTag wallet and refund the available balance, post applicable adjustments.

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Also, interoperable FASTag has a cooling period of six months before it can be ported again.

According to the NHAI, the ‘OneTag’ initiative will help to improve FASTag lifecycle management by reducing the need for repeated tag production, thereby lowering operational costs, dispatching and reissuance expenses.

‘OneTag’ will also help to streamline the issuer-switching journey, enhance customer choice and contribute to a more interoperable and efficient FASTag ecosystem.

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