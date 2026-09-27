Tamil Nadu Rolls Back Law & Order Dept’s RTI Exemption After Opposition Criticism

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and TVK chief Vijay |

The Tamil Nadu government has withdrawn its decision to exempt the Public (Law and Order) Department from the ambit of the Right to Information (RTI) Act, 2005, following strong criticism from opposition parties.

The Vijay-led TVK government had issued an order under Section 24(4) of the RTI Act, classifying the Public (Law and Order) Department as an Intelligence and Security Organisation and exempting it from the law. The decision was subsequently notified in the Government Gazette.

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In a fresh order, the government said, “Government Order Ms.No 57 of Human Resources Management (R) department dated 21st September, 2026, relating to exemption of the Public (Law and Order) Department under sub section (4) of section 24 of the RTI Act, 2005, stands revoked.”

The earlier order had sparked criticism as the department deals with several sensitive matters, including inquiry reports into police firing, custodial deaths, alleged police torture, communal and caste clashes, security-related detentions and sanction for prosecution.

TVK Minister CTR Nirmal Kumar had earlier defended the decision, saying only certain information, particularly details related to communal clashes, would be withheld. He had also said the government would reconsider the decision if the public expressed dissatisfaction.

The move drew sharp criticism from opposition leaders. CPM MP Venkatesan described it as an attempt to turn Tamil Nadu into a “police state” and demanded its withdrawal.

Congress MP Karti Chidambaram said the decision was not a good precedent and argued that RTI was introduced to strengthen democratic accountability.