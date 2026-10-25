BMC Awards ₹2.28 Crore Contract For 91 Uniform Hawker Stalls At Colaba Causeway To Ease Pedestrian Movement |

Mumbai: In a step towards organized street commerce, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has awarded ₹2.28 crores contract for 91 uniform hawker stalls at the iconic Colaba Causeway.

Colaba To Get Uniform Stalls

"Colaba will be first area in the city to give uniform street vending stalls to vendors having BMC’s QR code-based identity cards. Harmonised stalls and shop name boards along with enhanced road infrastructure were envisioned as part of Causeway’s upliftment in 2024," said local corporator Makarand Narwekar from BJP.

This initiative is fully funded through the District Planning and Development Council (DPDC) funds, through efforts of local MLA and legislative assembly speaker Rahul Narwekar, the corporator added.

91 Standardised Stalls Planned

M/S Pushpam Infraprojects has been awarded the contract for stalls with the dimensions of approximately 1 x 1 meter, with an aim to provide convenience to the hawkers while presenting a standardised and appealing appearance when viewed from the road.

“Earlier a prototype of this stall was kept at Causeway. The first lot of these stalls is expected in the coming weeks. By streamlining stall layouts into a unified, disciplined design, the project ensures that vibrant street commerce coexists seamlessly with pedestrian movement. This initiative will significantly boost the local aesthetics and tourism appeal of Colaba,” Narwekar.

He added that the BMC-managed hawker centre system is the way forward and uniform street vending stalls to eligible vendors will improve Mumbai pedestrian movement.

"Given that thousands of shoppers, including international tourists, frequently visit areas like Causeway, the successful implementation of this project will elevate Colaba Causeway to a world-class shopping destination,” Narwekar said.

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