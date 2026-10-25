Mumbai's First Seafood Plaza Reopens At Mahim Chowpatty After Monsoon Break; Check Days, Timings And Attractions |

Mumbai’s first seafood plaza, run by women’s self-help groups, has reopened at Mahim Chowpatty, offering residents and tourists a taste of fresh seafood and traditional Koli cuisine. The plaza was closed for the seasonal monsoon break. The stalls became operational on Saturday, October 24, and the plaza will remain open every Wednesday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 7 pm to 11 pm.

Promoting Traditional Koli Cuisine

The seafood plaza has been established alongside Mahim Chowpatty to promote the distinctive culture and culinary traditions of Mumbai’s Koli communities, boost tourism and provide women’s self-help groups with opportunities to become financially independent. Thousands of visitors have visited the attraction over the past few years.

The plaza features colourful lighting, a dedicated selfie point and comfortable seating, creating a welcoming space for visitors to enjoy traditional Koli food and music.

BMC Supports Women Entrepreneurs

The BMC has also provided training to the participating women in fish-based products to help them develop business skills and improve their livelihoods. The initiative is aimed at strengthening women’s economic independence while supporting the local economy and preserving the city’s coastal heritage.

Mumbai’s Koliwadas and their distinctive seafood cuisine are an integral part of the city’s cultural identity.

The reopening was attended by Yashwant Killedar, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena group leader and chairman of the G North ward committee; Marathi actor Kamalakar Satpute; Yogesh Desai, assistant commissioner of the BMC’s G North ward; civic officials and members of the women’s self-help groups.

"It is a matter of great joy that the Mahim Seafood Plaza, which preserves this legacy and offers Mumbaikars an authentic taste of the sea, has reopened to the public, after a seasonal break during the monsoon. It gives residents and tourists an opportunity to savour a wide variety of fresh fish and delicious seafood preparations. The initiative will not only delight food lovers but also boost the businesses of local fishing communities and encourage economic activity and tourism in the area," Killedar said.

The Mahim Seafood Plaza is more than just a food destination. It represents Mumbai’s sea-linked way of life, the rich Koli culture and the city’s traditional culinary heritage, he added.

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