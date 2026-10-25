Bhayandar Building Collapse: Two Women, One Man Rescued After Gallery Section Crumbles On Navghar Road

Bhayandar: A major accident occurred in Bhayandar on Sunday early morning at around 2:30 AM when a section of a gallery in the old Devki Building, located on Navghar Road, suddenly collapsed.
Fire brigade personnel successfully rescued two women and a man who were trapped inside a room during the incident. Fortunately, no casualties or injuries have been reported.
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Location: Devki Building, Navghar Road, Bhayandar
Time of Incident: Sunday, approx. 2:30 AM
Rescue Status: 3 individuals (2 women, 1 man) safely evacuated by the fire department
Casualties: None reported
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