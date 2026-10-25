 Bhayandar Building Collapse: Two Women, One Man Rescued After Gallery Section Crumbles On Navghar Road
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Bhayandar Building Collapse: Two Women, One Man Rescued After Gallery Section Crumbles On Navghar Road

A portion of the gallery of the old Devki Building on Navghar Road in Bhayandar collapsed around 2.30 am on Sunday. Two women and a man were trapped inside a room following the incident. Fire brigade personnel reached the spot and safely rescued all three individuals. No injuries or casualties were reported. The cause of the collapse remains unclear.

Kirti KesarkarUpdated: Sunday, October 25, 2026, 08:50 PM IST
Bhayandar Building Collapse: Two Women, One Man Rescued After Gallery Section Crumbles On Navghar Road
Bhayandar Building Collapse: Two Women, One Man Rescued After Gallery Section Crumbles On Navghar Road | FP Photo

​Bhayandar: A major accident occurred in Bhayandar on Sunday early morning at around 2:30 AM when a section of a gallery in the old Devki Building, located on Navghar Road, suddenly collapsed.

​Fire brigade personnel successfully rescued two women and a man who were trapped inside a room during the incident. Fortunately, no casualties or injuries have been reported.

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Location: Devki Building, Navghar Road, Bhayandar

Time of Incident: Sunday, approx. 2:30 AM

Rescue Status: 3 individuals (2 women, 1 man) safely evacuated by the fire department

​Casualties: None reported

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