33-Year-Old Accenture Employee Killed In Hit-And-Run On Eastern Express Highway Near Bhandup; Driver Flees | AI

Mumbai: A 33-year-old man was killed after an unidentified vehicle allegedly rammed his motorcycle on the Eastern Express Highway near Bhandup East early Thursday morning. The driver fled the spot following the accident, and the Vikhroli police have registered a case and launched an investigation to trace the vehicle and its driver.

Victim Lived In Kalyan

The deceased, Siddharth Kamlesh Singh, a native of Ganghar in Ara district of Bihar, lived with his mother and sister at Aadharwadi Jail Road in Kalyan. He was employed with Accenture Solutions Pvt. Ltd. at the Godrej and Boyce complex in Vikhroli.

According to the FIR, Singh used to commute to work on his Hero Glamour X 125 motorcycle (MH 05 GB 9967). He had reported for the night shift on September 30 and was returning home after completing his duty. At around 5 am on October 1, while travelling on the Eastern Express Highway near the Airoli Bridge North Bond area in Bhandup East, an unidentified vehicle allegedly hit his motorcycle.

Vehicle Allegedly Rams Bike

The vehicle driver fled from the spot after the collision. A passerby reportedly used Singh's mobile phone to inform his sister, Siddhi, about the accident. The caller told her that Singh was lying injured on the highway, with a helmet on, and had sustained a severe injury to his forehead between his eyes. He was reportedly not responding, while his motorcycle was lying near the divider.

The caller also informed the family that he had alerted the police and would assist in taking Singh to Agarwal Hospital in Mulund West with police help.

Uncle Informed

Siddhi immediately informed her maternal uncle, Arvind Shrikant Singh, 57, who is a resident of Badlapur East and a gazetted officer in the Indian Navy.

After receiving the information, Vikhroli police personnel rushed to the spot and shifted Singh to Agarwal Hospital for treatment. However, doctors on duty examined him and declared him dead on arrival.

Based on Arvind Singh's complaint, the Vikhroli police have registered a case against the unidentified driver under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Motor Vehicles Act.

Police have alleged that the unidentified driver drove the vehicle in a rash and negligent manner, collided with Singh's motorcycle and caused his death. Efforts are underway to identify the vehicle and trace the accused driver.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/