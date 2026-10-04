Central Railway’s Scrap Drive Breaks Records, Generates ₹323.50 Crore In 6 Months |

Mumbai: Central Railway has recorded its highest-ever scrap sale in the first six months of a financial year, earning ₹323.50 crore between April and September 2026. The railway zone said it also emerged as the highest scrap-selling zone among all regional railways during the period.

September alone saw scrap sales worth ₹70.42 crore, the highest monthly figure recorded by Central Railway so far. The drive comes amid efforts to clear unused railway material from yards, depots and workshops and improve utilisation of available space.

As part of the ‘Zero Scrap Mission’ under Swachhata Hi Seva 2026, Central Railway disposed of 4,884 metric tonnes of scrap worth ₹44.24 crore between September 17 and October 2. The material included old railway equipment, sleepers, iron and other unserviceable items.

Among its divisions, Bhusawal led the scrap disposal drive with sales of ₹57.27 crore, followed by Mumbai at ₹52.08 crore, Pune at ₹47.55 crore and Nagpur at ₹46.08 crore. The railway also generated ₹1.11 crore through e-waste sales during the period.

Central Railway also disposed of 23 locomotives, 62 coaches and 70 wagons, along with other obsolete material.

Railway officials said the sustained scrap disposal has helped improve cleanliness in railway premises while freeing up space in yards, depots and workshops. The cleared areas can now be put to better operational use.

The record sale also highlights the financial potential of systematic disposal of obsolete railway assets while supporting the Railways’ ongoing cleanliness and space-management efforts.

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