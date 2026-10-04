Mumbai: BMC’s Much-Awaited OC Amnesty Scheme Stuck As AutoDCR Portal Remains Non-Functional | File Photo

Mumbai: Mumbaikars residing in buildings without an occupation certificate (OC) have to wait longer to submit their applications under new OC Amnesty Scheme of the BMC. Almost a month after rolling out the SOP for the citizens, the AutoDCR website of BMC is still not functional. Municipal Commissioner Ashwini Bhide confirmed that there are some challenges which are being sorted out and shall be operational by end of this week.

Leader of the BMC house BJP's Ganesh Khankar said, "The website has slowed down due to some technical problems. There are some corrections to be made, which is being worked out on fast pace by the administration. The website will start soon."

On September 8, the BMC came out with it's SOP for the much awaited OC Amnesty Scheme, which was passed by the BMC general body meeting in August. Senior BMC officials had confirmed on September 9 that the link for applications is live. However, almost a month later, the residents are sceptical as they no clarity where the link will be available.

"When we visit the BMC official website, there is an old link available of building proposal department. However, we not able to upload documents on it. Usually any new live link is flashed on BMC website, but for OC amnesty scheme there is no such seperate link so far. This is delaying our procedure to apply for OC, and our ordeal and stay at alternate accomodation has increased," said Satish Mehta from Willington Heights, Tardeo.

It was in August last year, after the Bombay High court order, the top 17 floors of the 34 storeyed Willington Heights were vacated due to lack of OC. The residents of the 27 flats since then are continuing to stay at alternate accomodation.

"The new scheme enables individual flat owner to apply. But we are sceptical if I apply individually and the building architect is applying for the whole building, how will it work? Will the individual flat get OC?," said another resident.

The scheme is applicable to residential, schools and hospital buildings which were occupied before 17/11/2016 with individual unit's carpet area up to 80 sq mt (861 sq ft) and which have been granted IOD/amendment plans and development/construction permission as per the prevailing rules by the BMC and have not received OC. The applications have to be made online on AutoDCR by architect/licensed surveyor, and also allows individual flat owner to apply for regularisation.

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On September 8, the Free Press Journal had reported that although the BMC has come out with the SOP, experts opine that the scheme could be a non-starter and will benefit the builders more than the innocent citizens.

Ramesh Prabhu, chairman of Maharashtra Societies Welfare Association had raised similar concerns. "The scheme could be a non-starter, similar to the similar schemes introduced in 1994 and 2012. This particular scheme enables a individual flat owner to apply for regularisation. In instance like if the entire building lacks Fire NOC, how is the individual flat get OC? Will an individual resident able to bear the architect's fees, since online application is mandatorily applied through the architect. How are the authorities going to deal with flats which have major violations like inclusion of parking spaces, recreational plots etc", Prabhu questioned.

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