Markets open sharply lower; Sensex plunges 400 points, Nifty below 14,500; RIL shares fall 2%

April GST collection came in at a record Rs 1.41 lakh crore, the seventh consecutive print of over 1 lakh crore. Preliminary April trade deficit data came in at $15.24bn and the core sector expanded 6.8 percent in March over a year ago, the highest print in 32 months.

The US Dollar has strengthened across the board. The overall risk sentiment has dampened a bit. The key data/events to look forward to this week would be the Scottish election, BoE policy, and US April jobs report, said Abhishek Goenka, Founder and CEO, IFA Global.

A total of 21 companies are slated to post their March quarter numbers today, including Kotak Mahindra Bank, SBI Life Insurance Company, Tata Chemicals, Godrej Properties, L&T Technology Services and Varun Beverages.