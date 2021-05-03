Markets open sharply lower; Sensex plunges 400 points, Nifty below 14,500; RIL shares fall 2%

Sensex plunged more than 400 points and the Nifty was below 14,500 when the stock market opened on Monday, the first week of May. SBI, Titan, and RIL were the worst performers in opening trade on the Sensex.
Smallcap and midcap indices traded mixed. Banks and financial services indices dragged, while Nifty Metal and Nifty FMCG traded in the green.
April GST collection came in at a record Rs 1.41 lakh crore, the seventh consecutive print of over 1 lakh crore. Preliminary April trade deficit data came in at $15.24bn and the core sector expanded 6.8 percent in March over a year ago, the highest print in 32 months.
The US Dollar has strengthened across the board. The overall risk sentiment has dampened a bit. The key data/events to look forward to this week would be the Scottish election, BoE policy, and US April jobs report, said Abhishek Goenka, Founder and CEO, IFA Global.
A total of 21 companies are slated to post their March quarter numbers today, including Kotak Mahindra Bank, SBI Life Insurance Company, Tata Chemicals, Godrej Properties, L&T Technology Services and Varun Beverages.
