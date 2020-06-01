Market Update: Sensex rallies 900 points as Modi govt initiates Unlock 1.0 from June 8

Equity benchmark Sensex rallied over 900 points in early trade on Monday, driven by gains in HDFC twins, ICICI Bank and Reliance Industries amid firm cues from global markets.

After touching a high of 33,334.96 in opening session, the 30-share index was trading 859.14 points or 2.65 per cent higher at 33,283.24.

Similarly, NSE Nifty surged 242.50 points or 2.53 per cent to 9,822.80.

Axis Bank was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, rising around 7 per cent, followed by Tata Steel, Bajaj Finance, IndusInd Bank, SBI, ICICI Bank and HDFC twins.

On the other hand, Sun Pharma was the sole laggard.

In the previous session, the BSE barometer finished at 32,424.10, up 223.51 points or 0.69 per cent, while Nifty advanced 90.20 points or 0.95 per cent to close at 9,580.30.

On a net basis, foreign portfolio investors bought equities worth Rs 1,460.71 crore in the capital market on Friday, provisional exchange data showed.