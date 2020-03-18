Market Update: Sensex continues to be in bear phase as markets open 400 points lower

Market Benchmark Index continued to be in bear phase after slipping over 400 points at 30,184 on Wednesday. Broader Nifty 50 also was down by 106 points at 8,860 attributing to the spread of the deadly virus.

As soon as the markets opened it looked slightly better as Sensex surged over 500 points in the opening session on Wednesday as global markets turned positive on hopes of stimulus packages by governments world over to cushion the economic blow of the Covid-19 pandemic.

However, investors began booking profits pushing the BSE barometer in the red. The index pared all gains to trade 48.36 points or 0.16 per cent lower at 30,530.73 after jumping 522,68 points at open.

Similarly, after spiking over 160 points, the NSE Nifty was at 10.85 points, or 0.12 per cent, to 8,956.20.

In the previous session, the Sensex closed 810.98 points or 2.58 per cent lower at 30,579.09, while the Nifty slumped 230.35 points or 2.50 per cent to finish at 8,967.05.