'Corona who?': Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan enjoys vacay with friends at Cabo San Lucas, see pics

Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan has a number of fan pages on Instagram and often makes news, for the unseen pictures that go viral on the internet. Aryan rarely posts pictures on the photo-sharing app but still manages to pop up on the popular feed. A few latest pictures of the star kid are doing rounds of the internet and they are proof that Aryan is no less than any Bollywood star.
Despite the global coronavirus outbreak, Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan is having a gala time with his friends, vacationing in Cabo San Lucas. In the picture that was shared by a fan account, Aryan Khan can be seen posing for a mirror selfie with his friends.
His friend also took to their social media to share glimpses of their vacation to the resort city. In one of the videos, Aryan can be seen enjoying a live performance at the beach.
In another picture, the 22-year-old can be seen posing for a picture, overlooking a breath-taking view of Mexico’s Baja California peninsula. Sporting a casual attire. Aryan is clad in a blue t-shirt, white shorts and a pair of vans.
On the work front, aryan Khan has lent his voice for Pixar’s The Incredibles and Disney’s The Lion King reboot, with his dad Shah Rukh Khan.
There are no official reports of the 22-year-old's much-awaited acting debut. However SRK in an interview with Mumbai Mirror had said, “Neither Aryan nor Suhana have been groomed to be actors. She (Suhana) will go to an educational institute for three-four years to train in acting” after finishing school. “Gauri and I never told our kids that they have to grow up to be actors. People around would say handsome hai, tall hai, body achcha hai, but if looks were a criterion, I’d never have been an actor.”