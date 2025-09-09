Market Outlook: Technical Call Of The Day & Top 5 Stocks In Focus For 9th Sept 2025

File Image |

Nifty index opened flattish and initially tested critical support levels of 24750 levels post which it regained strength throughout the day. However the bulls gave up strength in the last hour and sharply fell to break its day’s low levels. Despite nearly touching 24900 marks, it gave up a most of its gains. It formed a small bodied bearish candle on daily frame with long er upper shadow indicating profit taking at minor bounces. Now it has to hold above 24750 zones for an up move towards 25000 then 25150 zones while supports can be seen at 24700 and 24600 zones.

File Image |

On option front, Maximum Call OI is at 25000 then 24900 strike while Maximum Put OI is at 24800 then 24700 strike. Call writing is seen at 24900 then 24850 strike while Put writing is seen at 24800 then 24750 strike. Option data suggests a broader trading range in between 24300 to 25300 zones while an immediate range between 24500 to 25000 levels.

S&P BSE Sensex opened on a positive note and traded with volatility within a narrow range of 250 points during the first half of the session. In the latter half it rebounded from key support levels and climbed towards 81200 but faced profit booking near its 50 DEMA resistance around 81170 zones. On the daily chart the index formed a small bodied candle with long upper shadow indicating restricted upside. Despite the choppiness it eventually closed with minor gains of nearly 80 points. Now if it manages to hold above 80600 zones, then bounce could be seen towards 81100 then 81300 zones else weakness can be seen towards 80600 and 80300 zones.

Bank Nifty index opened on a positive and it witnessed steady up move throughout the day as the index tested 54500. However, it did come off the highs in the last hour of trade as the index lost over 300 points. It formed a small bodied candle with shadows on either sides as support base buying is intact but momentum is missing at higher zones. Now it has to hold above 54000 zones for an up move towards 54500 then 54750 zones while on the downside support is seen at 54000 then 53750 levels.

File Image |

Nifty future closed positive with gains of 0.21% at 24900 levels. Positive setup seen in Ashok Leyland, Exide Industries, Eicher Motors, M&M, Tata Motors, Sona Coms, Bajaj Auto, Manappuram Finance, SAIL and HDFCAMC while weakness in Amber Enterprise, Trent, VEDL, PB Fintech, Persistent system, SBI Life, Nestle India, Max Healthcare, LTI Mindtree and HCL Technologies.

SWSOLAR - TECHNICAL CALL OF THE DAY

The stock has formed a strong base at the multiple support zone, as indicated by the trendline, highlighting sustained buying interest at lower levels. Alongside, the presence of a positive RSI divergence on the daily chart signals improving momentum and the possibility of a trend reversal. With the support zone intact and risk-reward turning favourable, the stock shows potential for an upward move in the near term.

File Image |

BUY SWSOLAR CMP 265.35 SL 259.00 TGT 277.70

Top 5 stocks to watch out for 9th Sept 2025

Sudarshan Pharma:

Sudarshan Pharma announced a significant strategic capex investment consequent to a definitive agreement with Srigen Lifesciences Pvt Ltd (Srigen) an API manufacturing company, for the transfer of capital assets - comprising land, building, and plant & machinery at a fully operational manufacturing facility located at a strategic location in Telangana at a consideration of Rs 25.50 crore. This high impact move will result into massive growth in Sudarshan Pharma’s manufacturing capacity and will substantially accelerate its trajectory in the high-growth Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) and specialty chemicals sectors.

Railtel:

RailTel Corporation of India has received the Letter of Acceptance (LOA) from State Project Director (Spd) Bihar Education Project Council (Bepc) for procurement, supply and installation of Smart Classrooms at Government Middle Schools. The estimated size of Order as per LOA is Rs 262 crore and is expected to be executed by 31st March 2026. Additionally, the company has also won orders worth Rs 44 crore from the same client for SITC of ICT Labs.

Morepen Labs:

Morepen Labs’s subsidiary, Morepen Medipath Ltd, has executed a joint venture agreement with Bimedical FZE, to form a joint venture company. The proposed JVC will carry on the business of manufacturing, trading and selling of medical devices related products. Morepen Medipath and Bimedical FZE, will contribute in the ratio of 50:50 in the share capital of the proposed JVC.

Godrej Consumer:

Godrej Consumer’s material subsidiary PT Godrej Consumer Products Indonesia has commenced construction for setting up a new manufacturing site at Kendal, Indonesia. PT Godrej Consumer Products Indonesia has its existing capacity in Home Care and Personal Care categories with capacity utilisation of 75-80%.

The company plans to add approximately 15% capacity in these categories with this additional investment of Rs 250 crore funded through a mix of internal accruals and debt, if the need be. The manufacturing sites are expected to come on stream approximately in 18–36 months. The rationale behind this is to cater to the growing demand of the customers and to consolidate the manufacturing footprint.

Quality Power:

The company’s material step-down subsidiary, ENDOKS ENERJİ ANONİM ŞİRKETİ, has received two significant orders for supply of its FACTS system from a European customer for a steel plant. The combined value of these two orders is approximately Rs 75.19 crore. The estimated delivery of the same is over the next year.