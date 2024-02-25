 Market Cap Of 8 of Top-10 Valued Firms Soar To ₹1.10 Lakh Cr; RIL Gains, TCS Declines
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessMarket Cap Of 8 of Top-10 Valued Firms Soar To ₹1.10 Lakh Cr; RIL Gains, TCS Declines

Market Cap Of 8 of Top-10 Valued Firms Soar To ₹1.10 Lakh Cr; RIL Gains, TCS Declines

This past week, the 30-share BSE Sensex benchmark rose 716.16 points or 0.97 per cent.

PTIUpdated: Sunday, February 25, 2024, 10:26 AM IST
article-image
Representative Image | Pexels

 Market valuation of eight of the 10 most valued firms jumped Rs 1,10,106.83 crore last week, with Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) emerging as the biggest gainer.

Last week, the 30-share BSE Sensex benchmark rose 716.16 points or 0.97 per cent. RIL, ICICI Bank, Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), ITC, and Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) were among the gainers while Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and Infosys saw a combined erosion of Rs 38,477.49 crore in market valuation.

Read Also
Namita Thapar Net Worth: Emcure Boss With A Fortune Of ₹600 Cr, Earns ₹8 Lakh Per Episode In...
article-image

RIL, the undisputed leader

Reliance Industries added Rs 43,976.96 crore to its market valuation at Rs 20,20,470.88 crore. On Friday, shares of oil-to-telecom conglomerate hit a fresh 52-week high of Rs 2,996.15 apiece.

The valuation of ICICI Bank jumped Rs 27,012.47 crore to Rs 7,44,808.72 crore, and that of state-owned insurer LIC surged Rs 17,235.62 crore to Rs 6,74,655.88 crore.

The market capitalisation (mcap) of ITC rallied Rs 8,548.19 crore to Rs 5,13,640.37 crore, and that of Hindustan Unilever Ltd zoomed Rs 4,534.71 crore to Rs 5,62,574.38 crore.

Read Also
Infrastructure Development Is Driving Property Sales In Mumbai; Here's How
article-image

Public sector lender State Bank of India mcap climbed Rs 4,149.94 crore to Rs 6,77,735.03 crore. SBI surpassed IT company Infosys to become the country's fifth most-valued firm by market valuation on the BSE on Wednesday.

Tech fortunes slump

The market valuation of Bharti Airtel rose by Rs 3,855.73 crore to Rs 6,34,196.63 crore and that of HDFC Bank to Rs 793.21 to Rs 10,79,286.5 crore.

Read Also
Ashneer Grover Net Worth: BharatPe Founder Net Worth About ₹790 Cr, Takes Home ₹100 Cr As Salary...
article-image

However, the valuation of IT major Tata Consultancy Services declined by Rs 27,949.73 crore to Rs 14,66,030.97 crore, and that of Infosys slumped by Rs 10,527.76 crore to Rs 6,96,045.32 crore.

Reliance Industries continued to retain the title of the most valued firm, followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Infosys, SBI, LIC, Bharti Airtel, Hindustan Unilever and ITC. 

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Market Cap Of 8 of Top-10 Valued Firms Soar To ₹1.10 Lakh Cr; RIL Gains, TCS Declines

Market Cap Of 8 of Top-10 Valued Firms Soar To ₹1.10 Lakh Cr; RIL Gains, TCS Declines

Namita Thapar Net Worth: Emcure Boss With A Fortune Of ₹600 Cr, Earns ₹8 Lakh Per Episode In...

Namita Thapar Net Worth: Emcure Boss With A Fortune Of ₹600 Cr, Earns ₹8 Lakh Per Episode In...

How Does The Interim Budget Impact You?

How Does The Interim Budget Impact You?

Infrastructure Development Is Driving Property Sales In Mumbai; Here's How

Infrastructure Development Is Driving Property Sales In Mumbai; Here's How

How To Compare The Pros And Cons Of Under Construction And Ready Possession Residential Projects

How To Compare The Pros And Cons Of Under Construction And Ready Possession Residential Projects