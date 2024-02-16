Infrastructure Development Is Driving Property Sales In Mumbai; Here's How

Apartments for sale in Mumbai are frequently highlighted with the view as the USP; be it a sea view, lake view, mountain view, valley view, and so on. However, when the view gradually expands to include a series of infrastructure projects like the freeway, monorail, Atal Setu along with migratory flamingos, the USP is both, dynamic and rewarding.

Patience bears fruits, and this is a story of patience for none of the infra projects were built in a day, nor did the residents move in yesterday. They witnessed all these developing from scratch from the window of their residence over 20 years.

After getting married, Sneha Gaba with husband Rajesh, son Dheeraj and her parents Lakhmichand Thadani and Meena Thadani moved to a complex in Wadala as the residences were more spacious compared to the apartment at Andheri where they were staying earlier. An added attraction was the luxury of open spaces, a large garden and dome theatre.

Sneha Gaba with family |

The area, Sewri-Wadala was synonymous with factories that have over the years transformed into high-rise buildings, offering modern amenities and panoramic views of the city skyline. The first signs of transformation were visible when they moved in with the gradual repurposing of old industrial sites into residential complexes.

Before the millennium, it would be hard to imagine Sewri-Wadala as anything more than a bustling commercial zone. As more families moved in, the neighbourhood transformed to take on a new identity, one defined by residential comfort and community living.

It was the surge in infrastructure development that played a key role in shaping the real estate landscape of the location. Projects such as the Eastern Freeway, Santacruz-Chembur Link Road (SCLR), and the monorail improved connectivity to other parts of Mumbai, making the area more accessible and attractive for residents. With two metros set to commence right outside the complex providing a smooth ride towards Thane and CST, the area’s connectivity has been further enhanced with the development of the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL).

Sneha Gaba, explained the rationale behind their decision. “We recently moved into a 4BHK as we wanted to get parents to live with us. After considering options in Andheri, Goregaon, BKC, and so on, this area was selected as it scored on space. The apartments have a huge hall with a large balcony. The clincher this time is the east-west open house with beautiful views. Over the years, I’ve forged deep connections with my neighbours, sharing in each other’s joys and supporting one another through life’s challenges.”

Rajesh Gaba, shared, “Initially I thought of this as a gamble, but am happy that the area has evolved into a township consisting of various clusters of buildings, the attraction of community areas like clubhouse, swimming pool, gym, spa, coffee shop community hall, games rooms,

library, tennis court, multipurpose court, basketball courts to name a few — why should one think of clubs and gymkhanas when you have it in your complex.”

From impromptu street festivals to neighbourhood clean-up drives, the community spirit shines brightly. One of the most significant transformations occurred along the waterfront. What was once an underutilised stretch of coastline, became a vibrant hub of activity, with promenades, parks, and commercial establishments lining the shore. The waterfront, with its panoramic views of the Arabian Sea, quickly became a favourite spot for evening strolls and family outings.

The area’s proximity to commercial hubs like Lower Parel and accessibility to South Mumbai has led to the construction of luxury apartments and gated communities. New schools, hospitals, shopping malls, and recreational centres have sprung up, catering to the needs of the growing population.

(The writer is a Trend Science, Communication & Marketing Consultant)