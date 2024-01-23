Why Mumbai's Suburban Areas With Multiple Modes Of Connectivity Are Preferred By Home Seekers

During the early 80’s, a Mumbaikar once remarked that it would take him about 40-50 minutes to reach from Andheri to Borivali by road, especially while driving down the Western Express Highway (WEH) as it was just two lanes in either side. Over the years, the lanes on the highway expanded, and so did the population of vehicles, keeping the timing required to drive between Andheri and Borivali initially constant and then, considerably more compared with what it took then. Of course, the travel paradigm has also shifted and commuting between the two western suburbs is a different story now with three major road options (WEH, SV Road and the Link Road) and two metro lines to choose from.

Over the decades, with pressure on real estate development within the city limits and the immediate suburbs, there was a demand for not just housing, but an overall development from Andheri onwards. What was once a relatively quieter area has transformed into a bustling residential and commercial hub as the entire belt on the western suburbs side of WEH witnessed rapid urbanisation and development.

Starting with Samata Nagar in Kandivli, located near the Mahindra Factory, there was a widespread rush for real estate flats constructed in these areas. After the Jogeshwari Vikhroli Link Road, Dindoshi and Gokuldham, Bimbisar Nagar, Thakur Complex in Kandivli, the focus moved to Thakur Village during the millennium change. Described as ‘a city inside a city’ today (despite the suffix ‘village’) the area experienced significant evolution in its real estate landscape over the years, attracting home seekers.

Sudhir Shetty has been a resident of this area for about 15 years, having purchased a 3BHK apartment in a complex consisting of eight buildings having around 450 flats. Five family members reside there – Sudhir, his wife Sandhya (a home maker), daughter Saniya (pursuing MBA), son Aarav (a student) and his mother Sushila.

Describing the development spurt that has been visible since they moved in, Sudhir said, “From affordable housing options to premium apartments and gated communities, Thakur Village offered a diverse range of choices for potential buyers and renters. The area has seen a surge in residential projects catering to various segments of the population.”

Explaining their reasons for selecting this particular location a decade and half ago, Sandhya shared, “Our initial objective was to move into a bigger house, from an existing 1BHK to 3BHK apartment. We did consider a couple of options in and around the area, like Goregaon east, but finalised this location as the flat was within budget, and the added advantages of moving into a township with schools, colleges, eating joints and nearby medical facility, providing better surrounding for growing kids.”

The improvement in infrastructure, including roads, public transport facilities, and connectivity to other parts of Mumbai, has been a driving factor for the real estate growth in the locality. The construction of the Western Express Highway and other arterial roads has enhanced accessibility. With metro rail – connectivity has increased, commuting time has become manageable.

Alongside residential development, the area has also witnessed the emergence of commercial spaces, including office complexes, shopping malls, retail outlets, and entertainment hubs. This has not only boosted the local economy but also increased the demand for commercial real estate in the area. The development of modern amenities such as schools, hospitals, parks, recreational centres, and other essential facilities has contributed to the area’s appeal.

Over the years, property prices here have experienced significant appreciation due to the increased demand and development activities. The amenities have enhanced the quality of life for residents and attracted more people to invest here. Home buyers remain optimistic about the area’s potential, making it a prominent location in Mumbai’s real estate landscape.

