How Ghodbunder Road Is Emerging As The New Haven Of Real Estate Development

Over the past two decades, Ghodbunder Road has witnessed fast paced real estate development and over the past few years, the stretch is increasingly being referred to by its abbreviation (GB Road), the sign of having become an aspirational destination. Just before the millennium change took place, during one of my prospective house-hunting expeditions, I had landed up at this area, sometime in 1997. The primary attraction to book a home in the residential project launched at that stage was that it would have access to a proposed ring rail.

A lot has changed since then and now, it is the upcoming metro with visible pillars that incentivises home seekers as a tangible infrastructure driver. The entire stretch has now evolved considerably and emerged as a bustling real estate hotspot, attracting individuals from all walks of life.

Ramdas, Dr. Kiran and their son Swarup |

One such resident, Ramdas Shenoy, who shifted from Ghatkopar to Ghodbunder Road in 2000 shared his journey and observations on the real estate evolution in the area. Working then as a Marketing Head with a company in Powai, he found the commute quite convenient.

“During the early 2000’s, Ghodbunder Road was far from the bustling hub it is today. The primary decision was for better space, better air quality compared to the place where we used to reside. At that time, there were not many projects, so the idea was to look at easy access to school, hospitals, vegetable market, walking space, close to nature,” he explains, pointing out that his decision was primarily driven by a desire to provide his retired parents with a comfortable and convenient lifestyle. The Shenoy family finalised their new abode, a 2BHK apartment within standalone buildings in a compound, located on the 7th floor, with 4 flats on each floor. This choice offered them an oasis of tranquillity amid the growing urbanity.

According to Ramdas, the decisive factors that clinched the deal were the social infrastructure, road quality, water supply, air quality, and access to medical facilities, while comparing it with locations in adjacent Mulund, which was then a popular choice for many. Given the roads and open spaces, Thane was preferred, as within a radius of 1 to 1.5 km, there were 3-4 schools, 5-6 good hospitals, markets, and 2-3 shopping malls, and a better quality of life.

Ramdas points out that over the years, Ghodbunder Road has evolved into a sought-after residential destination. What were once old villages, have become nodes – be it Waghbil, Majiwada, Patlipada, Ghodbunder, Kolshet, and Kasarvadavli. Each of these areas today, is home to people from diverse professional backgrounds, and its property market continues to flourish. The area’s rapid development has witnessed the rise of modern residential complexes, commercial establishments, and a thriving social infrastructure.

The real estate landscape along the Ghodbunder Road stretch has indeed come a long way since 2000, and it continues to attract residents like the Shenoys who value convenience, accessibility, and a superior standard of living. He appreciates the quick and direct access to the western suburbs, across all parts of Thane as well as the adjacent Kalyan-Dombivali-Badlapur-Ambernath belt along with Navi Mumbai, which ensures multiple exit avenues while travelling out of Mumbai. The Shenoy family’s journey reflects the broader trend of individuals seeking a higher quality of life in well-connected, green, and amenity-rich locations.

(The writer is a Trend Science, Communication & Marketing Consultant)

