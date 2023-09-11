Marico COO Resigns, Vaibhav Bhanchawat To Take Over For Sanjay Mishra | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

Marico Limited's Chief Operating Officer,Sanjay Mishra has resigned to pursue an opportunity outside the organization, the company announced through an exchange filing. Mishra's last working day will be on December 15, 2023.

Vaibhav Bhanchawat the current SMP and designated COO - South East Asia And South Africa will be taking over his position. Bhagwat will be taking over as the COO from October 1, 2023 and will be responsible for sales, manufacturing, supply chain and foods business in India.

Vaibhav Bhanchawat

Vaibhav Bhanchawat joined in 2020 as Executive Vice President & Business Head – South-East Asia, and has led the revamping of Marico’s South East Asia (SEA) business through an effective and efficient Go-To-Market Model, driving critical transformation projects as well as diversification of the product portfolio in the region. He partnered with cross functional teams across geographies to build the right business, talent and leadership capabilities under Marico’s GOWIN culture which is a key enabler to SEA’s strategy and vision. Vaibhav’s leadership experience in Sales, Marketing and General Management roles is defined by business transformation initiatives including development of strategies to driving execution.

Vaibhav has spent a significant part of his career with GSK Consumer Healthcare where he gained a wealth of experience with various roles across Asia, Africa and Latin America. He began his career as a Management Trainee, eventually rising to the General Manager, Indochina & Myanmar, where he led the consumer healthcare business in Vietnam, Cambodia, Laos and Myanmar.

With an experience of over 21 years in the consumer healthcare and FMCG industry, Vaibhav has lived in cross-cultural environments in India, Nigeria, Singapore, Indonesia and Vietnam and is passionate about driving success with people and for people.

Read Also Marico Allots 76,760 Equity Shares To Employees As Stock Option

Vaibhav completed his bachelor’s in mechanical engineering from University of Pune in 1998 and then pursued MBA in Marketing from Symbiosis Institute of Business Management, Pune in the year 2000.

CEO International Business

Ashish Goupal, the current SMP and designated as COO -Marico Bangladesh MENA and New Country Development will be taking over as the CEO- International Business, the company added in the regulatory filing. He will have the responsibility of leading all international geographies of Marico including South East Asia and South Africa from October 1.

Ashish Goupal

Ashish Goupal joined Marico in 2006 and has handled various roles within the organization during his 17+ years stint so far. He took over as CEO & Managing Director of Marico Bangladesh Limited (MBL) in July 2018. In February 2022, Ashish took over as CEO of Middle East & North Africa (MENA) business as well as New Country Development (NCD) business along with Bangladesh.

He is a member of the Executive Committee of Marico Group as well as a member of the Board of MBL, one of the fastest growing consumer goods (FMCG) companies in Bangladesh.

After graduating from Jamanalal Bajaj Institute of Management Studies, Ashish started his career as a management trainee with global consumer durable major Samsung in year 2004.

During his stint with Marico, Ashish has excelled and delivered path breaking performance in the areas of Revenue Management, Brand Management, New Product Development, Trade Marketing, Shopper Marketing and Demand Planning. In his career, he has successfully launched New Brands and driven projects in Business Transformation, Process Transformation and Cost optimization.

Read Also Marico Allots 1,10,700 Equity Shares To Employees As ESOP

Under Ashish’s leadership, Marico Bangladesh crossed the business milestone of 1000 Crores and won several industry accolades for its winning brands, corporate governance and CSR in Bangladesh.