Marico Allots 76,760 Equity Shares To Employees As Stock Option | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

Marico Limited on Wednesday announced that that the Securities Issue Committee of the Board of Directors of the Company vide a resolution passed on August 29, has allotted 76,760 equity shares of face value of Rs 1 each of the Company under various Schemes of ESOP 2016, to the eligible grantees, pursuant to exercise of stock options granted thereunder, the company announced through an exchange filing.

The face value of the equity shares is Rs 1 each.

With this allotment, the paid-up share capital of the Company has increased from 1,29,33,28,518 equity shares of Rs 1 each aggregating to Rs 1,29,33,28,518 to Rs 1,29,34,05,278 equity shares of Rs 1 each aggregating to Rs 1,29,34,05,278.

All equity shares of the Company allotted pursuant to exercise of stock options shall rank pari-passu with the existing equity shares of the Company.

Marico Limited shares

The shares of Marico Limited on Wednesday at 11:19 am IST

