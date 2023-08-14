 Marico Allots 1,10,700 Equity Shares To Employees As ESOP
FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, August 14, 2023, 04:21 PM IST
Marico Allots 1,10,700 Equity Shares To Employees As ESOP | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

Marico Limited on Monday announced the allotment of 1,10,700 equity shares of face value of Rs 1 each of the Company under various Schemes of ESOP 2016, to the eligible grantees, pursuant to exercise of stock options, the company announced through an exchange filing.

With this allotment, the paid-up share capital of the Company has increased from 1,29,32,17,818 equity shares of Rs 1 each aggregating to Rs 1,29,32,17,818 to 1,29,33,28,518 equity shares of Rs 1 each aggregating to Rs.1,29,33,28,518.

Marico Limited shares

The shares of Marico Limited on Monday at 3:30 pm IST were at Rs 568.00, down by 1.55 percent.

