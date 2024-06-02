Starliner Launch Postponed: Boeing And Nasa Delay Mission After Failed Take-Off

The much-anticipated foray of Boeing and the further expansion of private participation in the renewed space-race has been delayed. This, after the launch of Boeing Starliner was called off, after a failure in take-off on Saturday.

Launch Called Off

Starliner for the unbeknownst, is a type of partially reusable spacecraft. This can be used to transport space crew, that is, astronauts, into space. This spacecraft was developed by American aviation-giant Boeing.

This particular mission, which was being carried out with NASA, was a manned mission, as the spacecraft carried astronauts in it. Most notably, Indian-origin Sunita Williams, is part of this mission. This particular mission was scheduled to take the crew to the International Space Station (ISS).

The avenue of reusable technology in space exploration has gathered pace and steam over the past decade. The accommodation of the system has only become more vigorous with the involvement of private players, including Richard Branson's Virgin Galactic, along with two of the most discussed and noticed, Elon Musk's SpaceX and Jeff Bezos's Blue Origin.

Although, Boeing had a reserved mission day, earmarked on Sunday, June 2, this was later rescinded by Nasa. Now, according to reports, this mission may come to pass on June 5 or 6. |

Musk's company has ventured and endeavoured into multiple successful and failed missions in the recent past. Meanwhile, Blue Origin and Virgin Galactic appear to be ostensibly focusing more on the commercial avenue of the whole system through 'space tourism' than getting extensively involved in any profound exploration.

Starliner Mission Delayed

Outside of this mission, Boeing in general has not had a great 2024, with myriad avenues of predicament clutching to the company, bringing the brand name further down, than it was before.

With controversies surrounding its civil aviation aircraft to the quality of products produced. These developments even led to the company's long-time boss, David Calhoun announcing his departure from the beleaguered company.

These recent developments, although not connected, do not play well for the optics of the company, that is one of the largest exporters in the United States.

