 Ridham Gada Elected As The New President of NAREDCO
Ridham Gada Elected As The New President of NAREDCO

He takes over the role from Rishabh Siroya, who will now serve as Chairman

Sheetal S PatilUpdated: Saturday, June 01, 2024, 08:35 PM IST
In a unanimous decision, Ridham Gada has been elected as the new President of NAREDCO (National Real Estate Development Council) Maharashtra NEXTGEN, the youth wing of the organisation. He takes over the role from Rishabh Siroya, who will now serve as Chairman of NAREDCO Maharashtra NEXTGEN.

Rishabh Siroya commented on the transition, “Ridham’s dedication and innovative perspective have always set him apart. I am confident that under his leadership, NEXTGEN will achieve new heights and continue to make a profound impact on the industry.”

Ridham Gada expressed his enthusiasm about his new position, stating, “I am greatly honoured and humbled by the confidence shown by the NEXTGEN committee. Being entrusted with such a pivotal role in the organisation, I am committed to exceeding expectations and fostering significant growth for all entities involved with NEXTGEN. I look forward to working closely with the council and government to ensure a robust, transparent, and attainable real estate sector during my tenure.”

Prashant Sharma, President of NAREDCO Maharashtra, praised the new appointment, “Ridham’s vision for innovation and his respect for heritage make him the ideal leader for NEXTGEN. His approach will surely inspire and guide our young realtors towards excellence.”

