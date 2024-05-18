Next Level: Motorola Edge 50 Fusion Launched In India

By: Oliviya Kunjumon | May 18, 2024
Motorola has launched the Edge 50 Fusion smartphone in India.
The phone boasts a 144Hz refresh rate display, IP68-rated durability, and 50-megapixel dual rear cameras.
With 68W fast charging, the device is available in two variants: 8GB RAM with 128GB storage at Rs 22,999, and 12GB RAM with 256GB storage at Rs 24,999.
Sales start on May 22 via Flipkart at 12 PM.
The device includes a 5000mAh battery, 5G support, dual SIM, fingerprint sensor, and face unlock for security.
Powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 processor, it runs on Android 14, with 3 years of OS upgrades and four years of security updates.
Features a 6.67-inch Full HD+ pOLED display with Corning Glass 5 protection and Aqua touch.
Thanks For Reading!