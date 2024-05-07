Maldives Issues: A Plea Saying We Depend on India's Tourists

Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu | X

In a recent interview with PTI, Ibrahim Faisal, the Minister of Tourism in the Maldives, emphasized the importance of cooperation while highlighting the historical ties between the two nations.

"Our past exists. The government we recently elected is also eager to collaborate (with India). We constantly advocate for harmony and a welcoming atmosphere. New Indian residents will receive a hearty welcome from our people and the government.

In my capacity as minister of tourism, I would like to encourage Indians to visit the Maldives. Tourism is essential to our economy," he stated.

The Maldives' economy is negatively impacted by the sharp drop in Indian visitors. The people of the island nation have repeatedly urged Indian tourists to come back and help revitalize their economy.

The tourism minister of the archipelago nation has now made an appeal for Indians to support the nation's tourism-dependent economy, as the number of Indian tourists visiting the Maldives is declining due to strained bilateral relations.

Conditions Before the fiasco

The Maldives' top tourist destination at the beginning of this year was India. The Maldives Tourism Ministry's data indicates that India is the country from which the majority of visitors originate.

With 2,09,198 arrivals, India accounted for the largest share of the 17,57,939 tourists in 2023, ahead of Russia (2,09,146) and China (1,87,118).



Currently, though, India is down to sixth place among the most popular travel destinations. As of May 4, 43,991 Indian tourists had arrived in the Maldives, according to figures from the Tourism Ministry.

73,785 tourists arrived in the Maldives between January and April of last year. As of this year, 42,638 have been recorded.

The sharp drop in Indian tourism to the Maldives followed the new government led by President Mohamed Muizzu's inauguration in November of last year, which resulted in strained relations between India and the Maldives.