Mahindra Lifespaces Launches Its First plotted project 'Lakefront Estates by Mahindra'

Mahindra Lifespaces Developers Limited (MLDL), the real estate and infrastructure development business of the Mahindra Group, on Monday announced its foray into plotted developments, the company announced through an exchange filing.

The brand unveiled its first plotted development project ‘Lakefront Estates by Mahindra’ at Mahindra World City (MWC), Chennai. Spread over 19 acres, the project will offer a wide range of plots meeting the customers’ needs and aspirations, with sizes up to 5000 sq. ft., designed to provide an ideal, customized living experience with green open spaces and access to excellent infrastructure and facilities.

Lakefront Estates by Mahindra offers a truly unique living experience, nestled amidst the serene Paranur hills and overlooking 2200 acres of pristine waters of the Kolavai Lake. This picturesque setting is further complemented by an impressive urban forest to the north of the project, spread over 80 acres. In addition to the breathtaking natural beauty surrounding the project, it also boasts eight thematically designed gardens, each with a unique purpose and amenities, providing residents with ample opportunities to relax, rejuvenate and socialize with the vibrant community.

"Plotted developments have emerged as a game changer in the Indian real estate market, offering homebuyers a unique opportunity to craft their dream homes. It gives me immense pleasure to announce our entry into this new category for Mahindra Lifespaces, with the launch of Lakefront Estates by Mahindra. As the markets in South witness a healthy surge in demand for plotted developments, we are proud to offer a project that seamlessly blends picturesque landscapes, superior connectivity, and a vibrant community, thereby offering a truly unparalleled lifestyle. With this project, we are confident of offering our customers an opportunity to build not just homes, but a legacy that they can cherish for generations to come," said Amit Kumar Sinha, MD & CEO, Mahindra Lifespaces Developers Limited.

