Mahindra Lifespaces Launches Crafting Life Campaign, Showcasing Thoughtful Design And Craftmanship

Mahindra Lifespace rewards employees with shares worth Rs 26.18 lakh as stock options | Image: Mahindra Lifespaces (Representative)

Mahindra Lifespace Developers Limited, the real estate and infrastructure development arm of the Mahindra Group, today launched a new campaign for their brand promise of “Crafting Life”, the company announced today through an exchange filing.

This campaign aims to emphasize the brand's dedication to meticulous design and construction, showcasing the careful thought and consideration that goes into creating spaces that nurture customers' dreams and aspirations for the long term.

The centerpiece of the campaign is a DVC that will be introduced across various digital platforms. This compelling DVC serves as a visual representation of the brand's core values, demonstrating the meticulous planning, expertise, passion, and dedication that are integral to every Mahindra Lifespaces project, from the initial planning stages to the final construction phase.

The primary objective of the campaign is to establish an emotional connection with the audience, highlighting the brand's unwavering commitment to creating spaces that transcend mere buildings. It also emphasizes the essence of ‘Karigari’ showcasing the intricate craftsmanship and artistry employed in constructing these exceptional spaces.

“The objective of the ‘Crafting Life’ campaign is to reimagine the concept of a home by going beyond the conventional notions of construction. The campaign showcases our efforts to provide a holistic living experience by offering our customers spaces that are thoughtfully designed, environmentally conscious, and where careful craftsmanship is deeply rooted in every element," said Viral Oza, Chief Marketing Officer, Mahindra Lifespace Developers Limited.

“Very rarely does one come across a brand that lives and breathes its promise like Mahindra does. From the very first day of our partnership with the Mahindra Lifespaces team, we have been in awe of their commitment to honing the craft, and their unwavering focus on customer centricity in both design and delivery," said Tushar Bajaj, Managing Director, Organic by MSL.

