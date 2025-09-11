Kalpataru Projects International Receives ₹2,720 Crore Orders In Power Transmission, Distribution, Buildings & Factories Business

New Delhi: Kalpataru Projects International along with its international subsidiaries have received orders worth Rs 2,720 crore.The company bagged the orders in the Power Transmission & Distribution (T&D) as well as in the Buildings and Factories (B&F) business, Kalpataru Projects said in a statement on Thursday.
"We are delighted with the strong ordering momentum in our T&D and B&F business."We are also enthused by the repeat orders from select private real estate developers, which has further strengthened our order book in the B&F business.
With these orders, our order intake till date in FY26 has reached Rs 12,620 crores, which will meaningfully contribute for future growth," Kalpataru Projects International Ltd (KPIL) MD & CEO Manish Mohnot said.
KPIL is currently executing projects in over 30 countries and has a global footprint in 75 countries. KPIL has maintained a leadership position in all its major businesses backed by strong organisational capabilities, superior technical know-how, and adherence to best-in-class sustainability standards.
