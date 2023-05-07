Mahindra Lifespace rewards employees with shares worth Rs 26.18 lakh as stock options | Image: Mahindra Lifespaces (Representative)

Mahindra Lifespaces on Saturday allotted 2,61,822 shares to employees as stock options, the company announced through an exchange filing. The shares worth Rs 26,18,220 will be divided under 2 schemes.

11,822 equity shares worth Rs 10 each were granted under the Employee Stock Options Scheme 2012 and 2,50,000 equity shares were awarded under the Employee Stock Options Scheme 2006.

After the allotment of shares the company's issued equity capital increased to Rs 155,08,21,960 and the paid-up equity capital increased to Rs 154,92,90,070.

Mahindra Lifespace shares

The shares of Mahindra Lifespace on Friday closed at Rs 366, down by 1.77 per cent.

