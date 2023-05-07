 Mahindra Lifespace rewards employees with shares worth Rs 26.18 lakh as stock options
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessMahindra Lifespace rewards employees with shares worth Rs 26.18 lakh as stock options

Mahindra Lifespace rewards employees with shares worth Rs 26.18 lakh as stock options

After the allotment of shares the company's issued equity capital increased to Rs 155,08,21,960 and the paid-up equity capital increased to Rs 154,92,90,070.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, May 07, 2023, 09:29 AM IST
article-image
Mahindra Lifespace rewards employees with shares worth Rs 26.18 lakh as stock options | Image: Mahindra Lifespaces (Representative)

Mahindra Lifespaces on Saturday allotted 2,61,822 shares to employees as stock options, the company announced through an exchange filing. The shares worth Rs 26,18,220 will be divided under 2 schemes.

11,822 equity shares worth Rs 10 each were granted under the Employee Stock Options Scheme 2012 and 2,50,000 equity shares were awarded under the Employee Stock Options Scheme 2006.

After the allotment of shares the company's issued equity capital increased to Rs 155,08,21,960 and the paid-up equity capital increased to Rs 154,92,90,070.

Mahindra Lifespace shares

The shares of Mahindra Lifespace on Friday closed at Rs 366, down by 1.77 per cent.

Read Also
Mahindra Lifespaces announces allotment of 21,035 equity shares
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Vedanta Resources repays $800 million loan to Standard Chartered

Vedanta Resources repays $800 million loan to Standard Chartered

Mahindra Lifespace rewards employees with shares worth Rs 26.18 lakh as stock options

Mahindra Lifespace rewards employees with shares worth Rs 26.18 lakh as stock options

No cash, no touch: Go green with online money movement

No cash, no touch: Go green with online money movement

Sridhar Vembu's Zoho launches India's homegrown privacy-focused web browser Ulaa

Sridhar Vembu's Zoho launches India's homegrown privacy-focused web browser Ulaa

King Charles III's coronation cost UK a lot more than the revenue it generated, here's how

King Charles III's coronation cost UK a lot more than the revenue it generated, here's how