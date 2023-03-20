 Lupin’s alliance partner Caplin receives USFDA approval for Thiamine Hydrochloride Injection
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessLupin’s alliance partner Caplin receives USFDA approval for Thiamine Hydrochloride Injection

Lupin’s alliance partner Caplin receives USFDA approval for Thiamine Hydrochloride Injection

Thiamine Hydrochloride Injection is therapeutical equivalent to Thiamine Hydrochloride Injection of Fresenius Kabi USA LLC

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, March 20, 2023, 04:20 PM IST
article-image
Lupin’s alliance partner Caplin receives USFDA approval for Thiamine Hydrochloride Injection | Image: Lupin (Representative)

Lupin Limited today announced that its alliance partner Caplin Steriles Limited (Caplin) has received final approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for its Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) Thiamine Hydrochloride Injection USP, via an exchange filing.

The approved dosages are 200 mg/2 mL (100 mg/mL) Multiple-dose Vials, to market a therapeutically equivalent to the reference listed drug (RLD), Thiamine Hydrochloride Injection USP, 200 mg/2 mL (100mg/mL), of Fresenius Kabi USA LLC.

Thiamine Hydrochloride Injection USP had an annual sale of approximately USD 36 million in the U.S. (IQVIA MAT for the 12-month period ending December 2022).

Read Also
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals receives ANDA approval for Prochlorperazine Maleate tablets
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

SC won't block fresh bidding for Anil Ambani's Reliance Capital, here's why

SC won't block fresh bidding for Anil Ambani's Reliance Capital, here's why

Twitter Day: Social media platform exceeds 8 billion user-minutes per day, says Elon Musk

Twitter Day: Social media platform exceeds 8 billion user-minutes per day, says Elon Musk

Bajaj Consumer announced buyback of equity shares

Bajaj Consumer announced buyback of equity shares

Lupin’s alliance partner Caplin receives USFDA approval for Rocuronium Bromide Injection

Lupin’s alliance partner Caplin receives USFDA approval for Rocuronium Bromide Injection

Rupee falls 4 paise to 82.63 against dollar

Rupee falls 4 paise to 82.63 against dollar