Lupin Digital Health Collaborates With The American College of Cardiology To Deliver in-home Cardiovascular Care in India | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

Lupin Digital Health, India’s first evidence-based cardiology digital therapeutics (DTx) platform and the American College of Cardiology (ACC), the global scientific leader in the practice of Cardiology, on Monday announced a first-of-its-kind collaboration to deliver in-home cardiovascular care with Digital Therapeutics (DTx) in India, the company announced through an exchange filing.

This collaboration aims to accelerate the application and adoption of DTx in Cardiology in India. Lupin Digital Health’s DTx platform, Lyfe, also aims to give patients and their healthcare providers tools to manage heart diseases at home and help to ensure patients stay healthy after hospital discharge and reduce rehospitalization.

Cardiovascular care with Digital Therapeutics (DTx) in India

India is grappling with a staggering burden of cardiovascular disease, predicted to have the highest number of cardiac deaths globally by 2030. As per the Indian Heart Association, heart diseases disproportionately affect Indians at a younger age, often without warning. Studies highlight that Indians suffer from heart ailments at least a decade earlier than their Western counterparts, underscoring the urgent need for preventive and comprehensive care.

Read Also Lupin Launches Luforbec 100/6 For Adult Asthma And COPD Treatment In Germany

This collaboration signifies a monumental leap in transforming cardiac care in India. Lupin Digital Health becomes the first Digital Therapeutics player in India to exclusively collaborate with ACC and provide comprehensive heart care. As part of this collaboration, Lupin Digital Health will leverage ACC’s CardioSmart platform, guidelines, and workbooks to guide healthcare professionals and caregivers. These tools will be accessible to doctors, patients, and caregivers through Lupin Digital Health's Lyfe app and website, lyfe.in

"This collaboration with Lupin Digital Health reflects our commitment to advancing equitable cardiovascular care globally and demonstrates how innovative collaborations can deliver transformative outcomes for patients in India," stated ACC Chief Innovation Officer Ami B. Bhatt, MD, FACC.

"India’s vast talent pool and widespread adoption of smartphone-based technology present immense potential for leveraging Digital Therapeutics. Through our collaboration with ACC, we aim to revolutionize the management of heart disease in India, enabling healthcare professionals and caregivers to provide effective care to patients outside of hospitals,” stated Rajeev Sibal, President – India Region Formulations, Lupin Limited.

Lupin Ltd shares

The shares of Lupin Ltd on Monday at 1:00 pm IST were at ₹937.90, up by 0.13 percent.

Read Also Lupin Acquires 6.45% Interest In ABCD Technologies LLP

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)