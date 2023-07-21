Lupin Launches Luforbec 100/6 For Adult Asthma And COPD Treatment In Germany | Image: Lupin (Representative)

Hormosan Pharma GmbH (Hormosan), Lupin’s wholly-owned subsidiary in Germany, announced the launch of Luforbec 100/6 (beclometasone 100 µg / formoterol 6 µg), a fix combination in a pressurized metered dose inhaler (pMDI) for the treatment of adult asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) in Germany.

Luforbec 100µg/6µg pMDI is indicated for adult asthma and COPD treatment, where the use of an inhaled corticosteroid and long-acting beta2-agonist (ICS/LABA) is suitable. With the same active ingredients as Foster 100/6 pMDI and an extra fine formulation, Luforbec offers the same licensed indications and similar device characteristics. Luforbec pMDI provides significant cost savings, priced at - 47 per cent below the fixed reference price on the pharmacy selling price.

With a significant portion of the population (5 per cent of adults and 10 per cent of children) currently undergoing asthma treatment, Luforbec 100/6 pMDI aims to provide comprehensive support to patients and healthcare professionals. This launch reflects Lupin’s unwavering commitment to addressing the critical needs of asthma management in Germany.

Anjan Selz, Managing Director, Hormosan Pharma GmbH, added, "The launch of Luforbec 100/6 pMDI in Germany represents a significant milestone in our goal to establish Hormosan as a key player in the inhalation segment. We are committed to improving healthcare outcomes by ensuring the accessibility and affordability of reliable and comprehensive solutions for patients and healthcare professionals. This launch reinforces our dedication to making asthma and COPD management more accessible for the German population."

