 Lupin Acquires 6.45% Interest In ABCD Technologies LLP
e-Paper Get App
Advertisement
Home / Business / Lupin Acquires 6.45% Interest In ABCD Technologies LLP

Lupin Acquires 6.45% Interest In ABCD Technologies LLP

The company through the regulatory filings said that the National Company Law Tribunal, Mumbai, vide its Order on June 22, 2023 has approved the Scheme of Amalgamation for merger of Pharmasofttech Awacs Private Limited into Pharmarack Technologies Private Limited.

FPJ Web Desk | Updated on: Thursday, July 20, 2023, 02:48 PM IST

Lupin Acquires 6.45% Interest In ABCD Technologies LLP | File photo
Lupin Acquires 6.45% Interest In ABCD Technologies LLP | File photo
Advertisement

Lupin Limited acquired 6.45 percent interest in ABCD Technologies LLP., the company on Thursday announced through an exchange filing.

The company through the regulatory filings said that the National Company Law Tribunal, Mumbai, vide its Order on June 22, 2023 has approved the Scheme of Amalgamation for merger of Pharmasofttech Awacs Private Limited into Pharmarack Technologies Private Limited.

Both these companies are subsidiaries of Aarogya Bharat Digital LLP (earlier known as DigiHealth Technologies LLP), which in turn is a wholly owned subsidiary of ABCD Technologies LLP.

Lupin Shares

The shares of Lupin on Thursday at 2:45 pm IST were at ₹943.30, up by 1.13 percent.

ALSO READ

Lupin Receives Approval From U.S. FDA For Chlorpromazine Hydrochloride Tablets USP Lupin Receives Approval From U.S. FDA For Chlorpromazine Hydrochloride Tablets USP

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Thursday, July 20, 2023, 02:48 PM IST
Lupin Acquires 6.45% Interest In ABCD Technologies LLP
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessLupin Acquires 6.45% Interest In ABCD Technologies LLP

Lupin Acquires 6.45% Interest In ABCD Technologies LLP

The company through the regulatory filings said that the National Company Law Tribunal, Mumbai, vide its Order on June 22, 2023 has approved the Scheme of Amalgamation for merger of Pharmasofttech Awacs Private Limited into Pharmarack Technologies Private Limited.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, July 20, 2023, 02:48 PM IST
article-image
Lupin Acquires 6.45% Interest In ABCD Technologies LLP | File photo

Lupin Limited acquired 6.45 percent interest in ABCD Technologies LLP., the company on Thursday announced through an exchange filing.

The company through the regulatory filings said that the National Company Law Tribunal, Mumbai, vide its Order on June 22, 2023 has approved the Scheme of Amalgamation for merger of Pharmasofttech Awacs Private Limited into Pharmarack Technologies Private Limited.

Both these companies are subsidiaries of Aarogya Bharat Digital LLP (earlier known as DigiHealth Technologies LLP), which in turn is a wholly owned subsidiary of ABCD Technologies LLP.

Lupin Shares

The shares of Lupin on Thursday at 2:45 pm IST were at ₹943.30, up by 1.13 percent.

Read Also
Lupin Receives Approval From U.S. FDA For Chlorpromazine Hydrochloride Tablets USP
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Earnings Q1 2024 LIVE: CSB Bank Net Profit Rises To ₹132.23 Cr, Zensar Technologies Net Profit...

Earnings Q1 2024 LIVE: CSB Bank Net Profit Rises To ₹132.23 Cr, Zensar Technologies Net Profit...

Lupin Acquires 6.45% Interest In ABCD Technologies LLP

Lupin Acquires 6.45% Interest In ABCD Technologies LLP

Cipla Announces 24,027 Equity Shares To Employees As Stock Option

Cipla Announces 24,027 Equity Shares To Employees As Stock Option

DB Corp Net Profit Up Over 2.5-Fold At ₹78.75 Cr in Q1FY24

DB Corp Net Profit Up Over 2.5-Fold At ₹78.75 Cr in Q1FY24

Mindteck Allots 33,333 Equity shares As ESOPs

Mindteck Allots 33,333 Equity shares As ESOPs