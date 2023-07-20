Lupin Acquires 6.45% Interest In ABCD Technologies LLP

Lupin Limited acquired 6.45 percent interest in ABCD Technologies LLP., the company on Thursday announced through an exchange filing.

The company through the regulatory filings said that the National Company Law Tribunal, Mumbai, vide its Order on June 22, 2023 has approved the Scheme of Amalgamation for merger of Pharmasofttech Awacs Private Limited into Pharmarack Technologies Private Limited.

Both these companies are subsidiaries of Aarogya Bharat Digital LLP (earlier known as DigiHealth Technologies LLP), which in turn is a wholly owned subsidiary of ABCD Technologies LLP.

Lupin Shares

The shares of Lupin on Thursday at 2:45 pm IST were at ₹943.30, up by 1.13 percent.

Published on: Thursday, July 20, 2023, 02:48 PM IST