Lupin Receives Approval From U.S. FDA For Chlorpromazine Hydrochloride Tablets USP | Image: Lupin (Representative)

Global pharma major Lupin Limited (Lupin) on Friday announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Lupin Inc., based in Somerset, New Jersey, has received approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (U.S. FDA) for its Abbreviated New Drug Application for Chlorpromazine Hydrochloride Tablets USP to market a generic equivalent to the reference listed drug (RLD), Chlorpromazine Hydrochloride Tablets USP, 1 of Upsher-Smith Laboratories, LLC., the company announced through an exchange filing

This product will be manufactured at Lupin’s Somerset facility in the U.S.

Chlorpromazine Hydrochloride Tablets USP had an estimated annual sale of USD 45 million in the U.S.

About Lupin

Lupin is an innovation-led transnational pharmaceutical company headquartered in Mumbai, India. The Company develops and commercializes a wide range of branded and generic formulations, biotechnology products, and APIs in over 100 markets in the U.S., India, South Africa, and across the Asia Pacific (APAC), Latin America (LATAM), Europe, and Middle East regions.

The Company enjoys a leadership position in the cardiovascular, anti-diabetic, and respiratory segments and has a significant presence in the anti-infective, gastro-intestinal (GI), central nervous system (CNS), and women’s health areas. Lupin is the third-largest pharmaceutical company in the U.S. by prescriptions. The company invested 7.9% of its revenue in research and development in FY23.

Lupin has 15 manufacturing sites, 7 research centers, more than 20,000 professionals working globally, and has been consistently recognized as a ‘Great Place to Work’ in the Biotechnology & Pharmaceuticals sector.

Lupin Shares

The shares of Lupin on Friday at 3:30pm IST were at ₹930.55, down by 0.021 percent.

