L&T secures Order For Perdaman’s Urea Plant In Australia | Larsen & Toubro

The Saipem & Clough JV (SCJV), Australia has awarded a contract for fabrication and supply of process and piperack modules for a 2.3 MMTPA urea plant for Perdaman Chemicals and Fertilisers Pty Ltd to L&T Energy Hydrocarbon, the company on Monday announced through an exchange filing.

Project site in Australia

The plant will be constructed on the Burrup Peninsula, approximately 20 km north of Karratha, Western Australia. On completion, this state-of-the-art facility will be the largest urea plant in Australia and one of the largest in the world.

The scope comprises about 50,000 MT of modules to be delivered in 32 months. These modules will be fabricated at L&T’s Kattupalli Modular Fabrication Facility. Fabricated Modules will be shipped in a fully tested, pre-commissioned and ready to install condition to the project site in Australia.

Further, L&T Heavy Engineering was successful in securing multiple orders for the complete package of Urea Equipment for the same project. The equipment to be supplied consists of Urea Reactors, Carbamate Separators, Carbamate Condensers and Urea Strippers. This order reinforces L&T’s dominance in the manufacturing and supply of urea equipment with Snamprogetti (TM) Technology.

The scope comprises about 1,160 MT of equipment to be delivered progressively in 25 months.

These orders were awarded against stiff international competition signifying both Perdaman’s and SCJV’s faith in L&T’s reliability and commitment.

“The state-of-the-art facility will help to ensure that Australia has a secure and reliable source of high-quality urea and therefore food security. Perdaman’s foundational mission is to unify the International and Australian expertise to create a better tomorrow and we are very proud to embed our mission into Project Ceres," said Vikas Rambal.

L&T shares

The shares of L&T on Monday at 1:01 pm IST were at Rs 2,638.55, down by 0.13 percent.

