L&T Construction Wins Orders For Its Buildings & Factories Business

The Buildings & Factories (B&F) Business of Larsen & Toubro (L&T) Construction has recently secured orders in India and Bangladesh.

The Business has secured an order from the Uttar Pradesh Cricket Association for the “Construction of a Cricket Stadium at Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh'' on Design & Build Turnkey Basis. The seating capacity of the stadium will be 30,000 spectators. The scope includes Main Ground as per ICC standards, Display Scoreboard, Flood Lights, Corporate Boxes, VIP lounges, Office Areas, Broadcasting, Press Conference Areas, Kitchen & Dining areas, and a Practice Ground. The total site area under development is 30.67 acres.

Additionally, the scope of work involves Finishes & allied MEP services along with external development within the site premises.

The Business has secured another order from the Bangladesh Hi-Tech Park Authority to construct Hi-Tech IT Parks at 4 locations across Bangladesh. This project is funded by EXIM Bank.

The major scope of work for the project comprises Construction of 7 storied Structural steel buildings at all 8 locations with BUA of 1.2 million Sq Ft including Civil, Finishes, Façade and Electromechanical Works with LEED Gold rating. The scope also includes HVAC, Lift, Electrical, Fire Fighting System, Public Health Engineering, Networking & Security System, Building Management System, Site Development, Road, Boundary wall, Landscaping, Arboriculture etc.

The project locations are in the districts of Cox’s Bazar, Chattogram, Cumilla and Sylhet of Bangladesh.