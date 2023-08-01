L&T Construction Awarded Multiple Orders For Its Heavy Civil Infrastructure Business | L&T Construction

The Heavy Civil Infrastructure business vertical of L&T construction has won multiple orders from prestigious clients, the company announced on Monday through an exchange filing.

An order has been received from Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL), for the Design and Construction of an Underground Metro Project in connection with Joka – Esplanade Metro Corridor in the city of Kolkata.

The major scope of work for the project comprises “Design and Construction of the Ramp and Underground Metro Railway Works from Mominpur (Excl.) to Esplanade, 5.05 Km (from chainage 9063.00m to 14113.00m) including four underground stations (viz. Khidderpore, Victoria, Park Street and Esplanade), tunnels by Tunnel Boring Machine and Cut & Cover methods, architectural finishing works, track works, etc”.

Another order has been bagged from a reputable client in the Middle East for a mandate to rehabilitate structures for strategic purposes.

This Package is the first of its kind for L&T in the Middle East market. The scope of work includes Feasibility study, Concept design, Detailed design, Construction, and installation of Special systems.

