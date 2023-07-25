 L&T Construction Wins Orders For Its Power Transmission And Distribution Business
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessL&T Construction Wins Orders For Its Power Transmission And Distribution Business

L&T Construction Wins Orders For Its Power Transmission And Distribution Business

On the domestic front, the Business has won an order to implement SCADA/DMS and related IT infrastructure for urban area power distribution systems in central Gujarat.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, July 25, 2023, 10:59 AM IST
article-image
L&T Construction Wins Orders For Its Power Transmission And Distribution Business | L&T Construction

The Power Transmission & Distribution Business of Larsen & Toubro has secured new orders in India and abroad, the company announced through an exchange filing.

On the domestic front, the Business has won an order to implement SCADA/DMS and related IT infrastructure for urban area power distribution systems in central Gujarat. The scope also involves Information Storage & Retrieval, Front End Processing, Outage Management, Network Management, Dispatcher Training Simulation, Local Data Monitoring etc. with the requisite security systems.

Another order has been secured to build a 400kV Double Circuit Transmission Line in Jharkhand. The 133 KM line is associated with the evacuation of power from a generating station.

In the Middle East, the Business has received an order for construction of a ±525kV High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) transmission segment. This link is part of a large capacity, Voltage Source Converter (VSC) based HVDC system that connects Neom Industrial City and Yanbu city in western Saudi Arabia.

In the Sarawak region of Malaysia, the Business has bagged an order, in a consortium, to establish a 275kV Substation. Once completed, the project will help improve power supply reliability in major load centers on the northwest coast of the island of Borneo.

Read Also
L&T Construction Secures Order For Its Heavy Civil Infrastructure Business
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Federal Bank Allots Equity Shares To Qualified Institutional Buyers For ₹131.90 Per Shares

Federal Bank Allots Equity Shares To Qualified Institutional Buyers For ₹131.90 Per Shares

Earnings Q1 2024 LIVE: KPIT Technologies Net Profit Rises To ₹134.44 Cr; INDOCO Remedies Net...

Earnings Q1 2024 LIVE: KPIT Technologies Net Profit Rises To ₹134.44 Cr; INDOCO Remedies Net...

Sonata Software launches Harmoni.AI

Sonata Software launches Harmoni.AI

L&T Construction Wins Orders For Its Power Transmission And Distribution Business

L&T Construction Wins Orders For Its Power Transmission And Distribution Business

CreditAccess Grameen Elevates Ganesh Narayanan As The Chief Executive Officer

CreditAccess Grameen Elevates Ganesh Narayanan As The Chief Executive Officer