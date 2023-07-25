L&T Construction Wins Orders For Its Power Transmission And Distribution Business | L&T Construction

The Power Transmission & Distribution Business of Larsen & Toubro has secured new orders in India and abroad, the company announced through an exchange filing.

On the domestic front, the Business has won an order to implement SCADA/DMS and related IT infrastructure for urban area power distribution systems in central Gujarat. The scope also involves Information Storage & Retrieval, Front End Processing, Outage Management, Network Management, Dispatcher Training Simulation, Local Data Monitoring etc. with the requisite security systems.

Another order has been secured to build a 400kV Double Circuit Transmission Line in Jharkhand. The 133 KM line is associated with the evacuation of power from a generating station.

In the Middle East, the Business has received an order for construction of a ±525kV High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) transmission segment. This link is part of a large capacity, Voltage Source Converter (VSC) based HVDC system that connects Neom Industrial City and Yanbu city in western Saudi Arabia.

In the Sarawak region of Malaysia, the Business has bagged an order, in a consortium, to establish a 275kV Substation. Once completed, the project will help improve power supply reliability in major load centers on the northwest coast of the island of Borneo.