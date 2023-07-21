 L&T Construction Secures Order For Its Heavy Civil Infrastructure Business
The scope for the MAHSR – C3 package includes the construction of viaducts, stations, major river bridges, depots, tunnels, earth structures, stations, and other auxiliary works.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, July 21, 2023, 10:39 AM IST
The National High-Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL) has formally awarded the mandate to construct the 135.45 km stretch MAHSR – C3 package which is part of the prestigious Mumbai Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail Project to L&T’s Heavy Civil Infrastructure business.

The approximately 508 km Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail project, also called the MAHSR Bullet Train project, will cover 155.76 kms in the State of Maharashtra, 4.3 kms in the Union Territory of Dadra & Nagar Haveli and 348.04 kms in the State of Gujarat with 12 stations along the route. Upon completion, the High-Speed Rail will operate at a speed of 320 Kmph, covering the entire distance in approximately 2 hours with limited stops and in 3 hours with all stops.

Commenting on the occasion, Mr S V Desai, Whole Time Director & Senior Executive Vice President (Civil Infrastructure) said “This is the second largest package which L&T has won in this prestigious MAHSR project, and we are humbled by the trust reposed in us by our client, NHSRCL. By deploying state-of-the-art construction methods and extensive digital technologies, we will endeavour to complete this project, leveraging the experience from other MAHSR packages that we are currently executing.”

With this Package, L&T will be executing 92% of the main line between Shilphata in the state of Maharashtra and Ahmedabad in the state of Gujarat. L&T has significantly enhanced its capability of building faster and reliable mass transit systems and this project is in line with their strategic goals.

L&T Technology Services

The shares of L&T Technology Services on Friday morning at 10:37 am IST were trading at Rs 4,088.25, down by 0.056 per cent.

L&T Construction Secures Order For Its Heavy Civil Infrastructure Business

L&T Construction Secures Order For Its Heavy Civil Infrastructure Business

