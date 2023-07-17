L&T Construction Awarded Contracts For Its Water & Effluent Treatment Business | L&T Construction

The Water & Effluent Treatment Business of L&T Construction has secured orders from the State Water & Sanitation Mission, Uttar Pradesh, to construct a water supply scheme for the Hanumanganj multi-group of villages in the districts of Ballia and Firozabad, the company announced through an exchange filing.

The scope of both the projects includes design & construction of 1 intake structure, 1 water treatment plant of capacity 148 MLD, transmission and distribution pipelines of 5534 Kms, 13 clear water reservoirs of aggregate capacity 25 ML, 504 overhead service reservoirs of aggregate capacity 115.4 ML, 13 pumphouses, 3.81 lakh house service connections and associated electromechanical & instrumentation works and 10 years operation & maintenance. The project involves automation including measurement of input & output water quantity and quality through suitable SCADA & other instrumentation works.

The project is designed to provide safe & potable drinking water to 50.85 lakh rural populations in the State and is part of a larger scheme of water supply projects planned by the State Government with an objective to provide piped drinking water to every household (under Jal Jeevan Mission).

The Business is executing six surface water-based schemes and automated ground water based rural water supply projects in seven districts of Uttar Pradesh for the same customer.

The Business has also secured a breakthrough order from the National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) for Make-up Water System & Ash Disposal cum Ash Water Recirculation System (AWRS) Package at Talcher. The scope of work includes Design, Engineering, Supply, Construction, Erection, and Testing & Commissioning of the complete Make-up water system and Ash Disposal cum AWRS package as a part of NTPC’s expansion plan of Talcher Thermal Power Plant.

The Make-up Water System is a critical component for efficient power plant operations, ensuring continuous and reliable water supply. The Ash Disposal cum AWRS Package is equally important, providing a robust and sustainable solution for managing and disposing of ash generated during the power generation process.

These orders demonstrate the company’s prowess in executing Industrial Water Projects across diverse sectors, including power, infrastructure, hydrocarbon, and more.

