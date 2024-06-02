 L&T Fined: Income Tax Department Imposes Penalty Of ₹4.68 Crore
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessL&T Fined: Income Tax Department Imposes Penalty Of ₹4.68 Crore

L&T Fined: Income Tax Department Imposes Penalty Of ₹4.68 Crore

The department levied a penalty of Rs 4,68,91,352 in connection to the tax proceedings of erstwhile L&T Hydrocarbon Engineering Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary.

PTIUpdated: Sunday, June 02, 2024, 02:31 PM IST
article-image

The income tax department has imposed a penalty of over Rs 4.68 crore on Larsen & Toubro Ltd, according to a regulatory filing.

Larsen and Toubro Fined

The department levied a penalty of Rs 4,68,91,352 in connection to the tax proceedings of erstwhile L&T Hydrocarbon Engineering Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary, which was merged with the company on April 1, 2021, L&T said in the filing on Saturday.'

Read Also
Larsen & Toubro's Construction Arm Secures Significant Orders For Its Buildings & Factories Business
article-image
The conglomerate said it will file an appeal against this order as it

The conglomerate said it will file an appeal against this order as it "does not agree with this levy" and expects a favourable outcome at the higher forum. |

Read Also
Larsen & Toubro Powers ISRO’s Moon Mission – Chandrayaan 3
article-image

'Will File An Appeal'

"Pursuant to the income tax assessment of the company and consequent adjustment in the returned income for the Assessment Year 2020-21, a penalty is levied on such adjustment to the returned income," it said.

However, the conglomerate said it will file an appeal against this order as it "does not agree with this levy" and expects a favourable outcome at the higher forum.

L&T is a USD 27 billion Indian multinational enterprise engaged in engineering, procurement, and construction

L&T is a USD 27 billion Indian multinational enterprise engaged in engineering, procurement, and construction | File pic

Read Also
Larsen & Toubro allots 45,716 shares in lieu of stock options exercised by employees
article-image

L&T is a USD 27 billion Indian multinational enterprise engaged in engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) projects, hi-tech manufacturing and services, operating across multiple geographies. 

The company has been responsible for the construction major and popular projects around the country. The company was responsible for the construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya as well.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

L&T Fined: Income Tax Department Imposes Penalty Of ₹4.68 Crore

L&T Fined: Income Tax Department Imposes Penalty Of ₹4.68 Crore

Market Watch: Exit Poll Prediction And Results On June 4 Could Set The Tone For The Week Ahead

Market Watch: Exit Poll Prediction And Results On June 4 Could Set The Tone For The Week Ahead

South African Rand Vacilates As Election Uncertainty Continues In The Rainbow Nation

South African Rand Vacilates As Election Uncertainty Continues In The Rainbow Nation

Gautam Adani Is Back As Asia's Richest Man With A Networth Of ₹92 Lakh Crore, Says Bloomberg Index

Gautam Adani Is Back As Asia's Richest Man With A Networth Of ₹92 Lakh Crore, Says Bloomberg Index

Starliner Launch Postponed: Boeing And Nasa Delay Mission After Failed Take-Off

Starliner Launch Postponed: Boeing And Nasa Delay Mission After Failed Take-Off