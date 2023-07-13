Larsen & Toubro Powers ISRO’s Moon Mission – Chandrayaan 3 | Larsen & Toubro

Larsen & Toubro (L&T), an Indian multinational engaged in EPC Projects, Hi-Tech Manufacturing and Services, has been associated with India’s Space Program for over five decades, the company on Thursday announced through an exchange filing.

Role of L&T in the launch of LVM3 M4 Chandrayaan

L&T is playing a critical role in the launch of LVM3 M4 Chandrayaan Mission. In a hallmark achievement L&T has been involved in this mission starting from manufacturing of subsystems till mission tracking.

The critical booster segments, namely head end segment, middle segment and nozzle bucket flange, with a diameter of 3.2 meter were manufactured and proof pressure tested at L&T’s Facility in Powai. Other contributions to the mission include supply of ground and flight umbilical plates, manufactured from L&T’s hi-tech Aerospace Manufacturing Facility at Coimbatore. L&T also has been playing a key role in the system integration of Launch Vehicle for the Indian Space Programme.

“We are privileged to partner with ISRO in nationally important space programmes for which L&T has contributed its remarkable engineering prowess, manufacturing expertise and skilled workforce. The Space sector is opening up for the Indian Industry and we will leverage this long association with ISRO to play a bigger role in Space Programmes of the future,” AT Ramchandani, Executive Vice President and Head, L&T Defence.

The space hardware was produced at L&T’s hi-tech Aerospace Manufacturing Facility fulfilling the stringent quality and timeline requirements for India’s third Moon mission. All these subsystems have been delivered ahead of schedule.

The L&T made Precision Monopulse Tracking Radar (PMTR) at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota has been used for fast acquisition and tracking of Launch Vehicles. L&T has also commissioned the Deep Space Networking Antenna at Byalalu required for exploratory missions.

L&T, as a long-term trusted partner of ISRO, has been involved in the production of a range of hardware for every mission of ISRO, including the acclaimed Chandrayaan-1 and 2, Gaganyaan and Mangalyaan missions.

The Chandrayaan Mission: LVM3 launcher which is ISRO’s heavy-lift launcher is identified for Chandrayaan mission given its requisite payload carrying capacity for launching an Orbiter module in a desired elliptical orbit. The S-200 forms the solid propellant booster for this launch vehicle.

About Larsen & Toubro

Larsen & Toubro is a USD 23 billion Indian multinational engaged in EPC Projects, Hi-Tech Manufacturing and Services. It operates in over 50 countries worldwide. A strong, customer–focused approach and the constant quest for top-class quality have enabled L&T to attain and sustain leadership in its major lines of business for eight decades.

Larsen & Toubro Shares

The shares of Larsen & Toubro on Thursday at 11:48 am IST were at 2,474.85, up by 0.81 percent.