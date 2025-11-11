Bajaj Finance Reports 23% Increase In Net Profit To ₹4,948 Crore For The Second Quarter

File Image |

New Delhi: Bajaj Finance Ltd (BFL) on Monday reported a 23 per cent increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 4,948 crore for the second quarter ended September 30.The non-banking finance company had posted a net profit of Rs 4,014 crore in the July-September quarter a year ago.

Bajaj Finance Q2 FY26: Strong Growth, Record Disbursements & Digital Push



- Consolidated AUM grew 24% YoY to ₹462,261 crore in Q2 FY26

- Booked 12.17M new loans & added 4.13M customers (total: 110.64M)

Its total consolidated income increased to Rs 20,181 crore during the quarter under review from Rs 17,095 crore a year earlier, BFL said in a regulatory filing.

The net interest income rose 22 per cent to Rs 10,785 crore compared to Rs 8,838 crore in the second quarter of FY25.The Pune-headquartered company's total expenditure climbed to Rs 13,576 crore against Rs 11,697 crore in the year-ago period.Asset quality of the company worsened, with gross non-performing assets rising to 1.24 per cent of the gross loans by the end of September 2025 from 1.06 per cent a year ago.

Similarly, net NPAs, or bad loans, also increased to 0.6 per cent from 0.46 per cent at the end of the second quarter of the previous fiscal year.Capital adequacy ratio (including Tier-II capital) as of September 30, 2024, was 21.23 per cent, it said.Its assets under management (AUM) grew 24 per cent to Rs 4,62,261 crore from Rs 3,73,924 crore as of September 30, 2024.

The company has two subsidiaries -- Bajaj Housing Finance Ltd (BHFL) and Bajaj Financial Securities Limited (BFinsec) -- and two associate companies -- Snapwork Technologies and Pennant Technologies.

