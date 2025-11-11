 Bajaj Finance Reports 23% Increase In Net Profit To ₹4,948 Crore For The Second Quarter
Bajaj Finance Reports 23% Increase In Net Profit To ₹4,948 Crore For The Second Quarter

The company has two subsidiaries -- Bajaj Housing Finance Ltd (BHFL) and Bajaj Financial Securities Limited (BFinsec) -- and two associate companies -- Snapwork Technologies and Pennant Technologies.

PTI Updated: Tuesday, November 11, 2025, 09:29 AM IST
New Delhi: Bajaj Finance Ltd (BFL) on Monday reported a 23 per cent increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 4,948 crore for the second quarter ended September 30.The non-banking finance company had posted a net profit of Rs 4,014 crore in the July-September quarter a year ago.

Its total consolidated income increased to Rs 20,181 crore during the quarter under review from Rs 17,095 crore a year earlier, BFL said in a regulatory filing.

The net interest income rose 22 per cent to Rs 10,785 crore compared to Rs 8,838 crore in the second quarter of FY25.The Pune-headquartered company's total expenditure climbed to Rs 13,576 crore against Rs 11,697 crore in the year-ago period.Asset quality of the company worsened, with gross non-performing assets rising to 1.24 per cent of the gross loans by the end of September 2025 from 1.06 per cent a year ago.

Union Bank Of India Hosts Advocates Meet: Eminent Lawyers Urge Swift Reforms To Tackle NPAs, Protect...
Similarly, net NPAs, or bad loans, also increased to 0.6 per cent from 0.46 per cent at the end of the second quarter of the previous fiscal year.Capital adequacy ratio (including Tier-II capital) as of September 30, 2024, was 21.23 per cent, it said.Its assets under management (AUM) grew 24 per cent to Rs 4,62,261 crore from Rs 3,73,924 crore as of September 30, 2024.

BMC Elections 2025: Civic Body To Hold Ward Reservation Lottery Today Ahead Of High-Stakes Polls
BMC Elections 2025: Civic Body To Hold Ward Reservation Lottery Today Ahead Of High-Stakes Polls
'Yeh Toh Moment Ho Gaya': Rohit Sharma's Performs Dance On ‘Aaj Mere Yaar Ki Shaadi Hai', Gatecrashes Newly Engaged Couple's Wedding Photoshoot; Video
'Yeh Toh Moment Ho Gaya': Rohit Sharma's Performs Dance On ‘Aaj Mere Yaar Ki Shaadi Hai', Gatecrashes Newly Engaged Couple's Wedding Photoshoot; Video
OnePlus 15 Price In India Leaked Ahead Of November 13 Launch
OnePlus 15 Price In India Leaked Ahead Of November 13 Launch
National Education Day 2025: Know Why It Is Dedicated To Maulana Abul Kalam Azad?
National Education Day 2025: Know Why It Is Dedicated To Maulana Abul Kalam Azad?

