 '1.11 Crore New PM Jan Dhan Yojana Accounts Opened During The Nationwide Financial Inclusion Saturation Campaign': Finance Ministry
Besides, 2.86 crore Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana (PMSBY), 1.40 crore Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana (PMJJBY), and 44.43 lakh Atal Pension Yojana (APY) fresh enrolments were carried out during the period.

Updated: Tuesday, November 11, 2025, 10:40 AM IST
New Delhi: The Finance Ministry on Monday said as many as 1.11 crore new PM Jan Dhan Yojana (PMJDY) accounts were opened during the four-month-long Nationwide Financial Inclusion Saturation Campaign.Besides, 2.86 crore Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana (PMSBY), 1.40 crore Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana (PMJJBY), and 44.43 lakh Atal Pension Yojana (APY) fresh enrolments were carried out during the period.

The objective of the four-month-long campaign, concluded on October 31, was to bring every eligible citizen under the ambit of key financial schemes, the finance ministry said in a statement.The campaign achieved remarkable success, as reflected in the substantial progress across financial inclusion parameters, it added.

Camps were conducted across the nation to facilitate enrolments, Re-KYC for inactive accounts, and nomination updates. It also advanced financial literacy on digital frauds, unclaimed deposits, and grievance redressal, the statement said.During the period, a total of 2,67,345 camps were organised across villages and towns, it added.

The government continues to drive inclusive growth by deepening financial access at the grassroots level and leveraging the active collaboration of all stakeholders to ensure that every citizen benefits from the nation's financial empowerment initiatives, it noted. 

