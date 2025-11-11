Indian Mutual Fund Industry Shows Robust Participation In Newly Listed Companies, With Total Investments Amounting To ₹8,752 Crore

File Image |

New Delhi: The Indian mutual fund industry has shown robust participation in newly listed companies, with total investments amounting to over Rs 8,752 crore across recent initial public offerings (IPOs) in the quarter ended on September 2025 (Q2 FY26), a report said on Monday. A majority of these new entrants fall under the small-cap category.

Meanwhile, equity mutual fund schemes saw an inflow of Rs 1,06,554 crore in the quarter as compared to an inflow of Rs 66,869 crore in the previous quarter (Q1 FY26), Ventura said in its report. At the same time, debt schemes saw an outflow of Rs 3,156 crore against an inflow of Rs 2,01,516 crore in the previous quarter.

According to the report, hybrid schemes saw an inflow of Rs 45,570 crore during the period, after registering an inflow of Rs 58,235 crore in the previous quarter. Monthly SIP numbers touched an all-time high of Rs 29,361 crore by the end of September, as compared to Rs 27,269 crore in June. The data highlights the mutual fund industry's strategic allocation towards smaller, scalable businesses that have the potential to deliver superior returns over time.

The report highlighted that the Nifty50 fell by 3.6 per cent in the July-September quarter, compared to a rise of 8.5 per cent in the previous quarter. The BSE Midcap and BSE Small-Cap indices fell by 4.1 per cent and 4.6 per cent, respectively, as opposed to rises of 12.8 per cent and 17.3 per cent in the previous quarter.

During the quarter, Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net sellers to the extent of Rs 76.62 billion in the equity market (Rs 38.67 billion net buyers in the previous quarter).

Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) continued to be net buyers, marking a net inflow of Rs 221.11 billion in the Sept’25 quarter (Rs 141.62 billion net buyers in the previous quarter). "From April to September 2025, FIIs saw net outflows of Rs. 37.9 billion, while DIIs remained strong buyers with Rs. 362.7 billion inflows. In the same period last year, FIIs had net inflows of Rs. 89.7 billion and DIIs invested Rs. 232.4 billion," the report said.

