Larsen & Toubro

As per an exchange filing, Larsen & Toubro has allotted 45,716 equity shares to employees for the stock options that they exercised.

The allotment comes days after cybercriminal Loyla claimed to have accessed L&T's employee information, and an arrest was made over the data breach.