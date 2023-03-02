e-Paper Get App
Union Cabinet nod to sign contract with L&T for acquisition of three cadet training ships

The delivery of ships is anticipated to begin in 2026, according to a statement released by the Defence Ministry on Wednesday

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, March 02, 2023, 01:44 PM IST
article-image
Union Cabinet nod to sign contract with L&T for acquisition of three cadet training ships | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

The Union Cabinet has accorded approval to sign a contract with engineering and construction conglomerate Larsen & Toubro Limited (L&T) for the acquisition of three cadet training ships at an overall cost of Rs 3,108.09 crore.

"The Union Cabinet has accorded approval to sign a contract with Larsen & Toubro Limited (L&T) for the acquisition of three Cadet Training Ships, at an overall cost of Rs 3,108.09 crore, under Buy Indian-IDDM (Indigenously Designed, Developed and Manufactured) category," it said.

In order to fulfil future needs of the Indian Navy, these ships will accommodate training of officer cadets, including women, at sea after their basic training.

"The ships would also provide training to cadets from friendly countries with an aim to strengthen diplomatic relations. The ships can also be deployed for evacuation of people and Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR)," the statement said.

article-image

The ships will be indigenously designed, developed and constructed at L&T shipyard in Kattupalli, Chennai, it said.

"The project will generate an employment of 22.5 lakh man-days over a period of four-and-half years. This will encourage active participation of Indian shipbuilding and associated industries, including MSMEs," the statement said.

With the majority of the equipment and systems sourced from indigenous manufacturers, these vessels will be a proud flag bearer of 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' in consonance with the 'Make in India' initiative of the government, it added.

With inputs from Agencies.

article-image
