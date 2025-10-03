 Government Extends Last Date For Receiving New Applications Under PLI Scheme For Textiles, Portal Will Now Remain Open Till December 31, 2025
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessGovernment Extends Last Date For Receiving New Applications Under PLI Scheme For Textiles, Portal Will Now Remain Open Till December 31, 2025

Government Extends Last Date For Receiving New Applications Under PLI Scheme For Textiles, Portal Will Now Remain Open Till December 31, 2025

The application portal will now remain open till December 31, 2025, offering another opportunity to prospective investors to participate and benefit from the scheme, according to statement issued by the Ministry of Textiles.

IANSUpdated: Friday, October 03, 2025, 02:25 PM IST
article-image
File Image |

New Delhi: In view of the overwhelming and enthusiastic response from industry stakeholders, the government on Friday decided to extend the last date for receiving new applications under the PLI scheme for textiles till the end of December this year. The application portal will now remain open till December 31, 2025, offering another opportunity to prospective investors to participate and benefit from the scheme, according to statement issued by the Ministry of Textiles.

The decision to extend the deadline follows the receipt of large number of applications in the latest invitation round, started from August 2025, from sectors including Man-Made Fibre (MMF) Apparel, MMF Fabrics and Technical Textiles. Interested applicants may submit their proposals through the official online portal. The reopening of the application window is a direct response to the industry's continued appetite for investment under the PLI scheme, reflecting increased market demand and confidence in domestic textile manufacturing, the statement said.

Read Also
GST Council Approves CGST Act's Amendment Of Section To Allow Export Refunds Made With Tax Payment
article-image

The PLI scheme for textiles was approved with an outlay of Rs 10,683 crore in September, 2021, to promote production of MMF apparel, MMF fabrics and products of technical textiles in the country to enable textile sector to achieve size and scale and to become competitive. The MMF exports rose to around Rs 525 crore in FY 2024–25 (from Rs 499 crore in FY 2023–24), while technical textile exports climbed to Rs 294 crore, up from Rs 200 crore the previous year.

The Centre’s PLI schemes across sectors have played a key role in transforming India from a country that was heavily reliant on imports to a serious contender in global manufacturing with investments exceeding Rs 1.76 lakh crore flowing in. There have been major gains in output, exports, and employment generation due to these schemes.

FPJ Shorts
Steve OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Cillian Murphy's Latest Film Online?
Steve OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Cillian Murphy's Latest Film Online?
'Consequence Of Pak's Oppressive Approach': India Reacts To Unrest In Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir - VIDEO
'Consequence Of Pak's Oppressive Approach': India Reacts To Unrest In Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir - VIDEO
Mumbai Local Sensation Pooja Sharma Opens Up About Struggles On Ranveer Allahbadia's Podcast: Says, 'Picked Garbage All Day To Earn ₹10'
Mumbai Local Sensation Pooja Sharma Opens Up About Struggles On Ranveer Allahbadia's Podcast: Says, 'Picked Garbage All Day To Earn ₹10'
Mumbai Metro 3: Train Faces Technical Issue Near Santacruz, Passengers Safely Evacuated
Mumbai Metro 3: Train Faces Technical Issue Near Santacruz, Passengers Safely Evacuated

By backing sunrise sectors, powering innovation, and anchoring global supply chains closer to home, the PLI schemes are strategically strengthening India's manufacturing base. The production impact has been remarkable with total sales by PLI participants exceeding Rs 16.5 lakh crore, reflecting impressive growth in key sectors such as textiles, electronics, pharmaceuticals and automotive.

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has changed except the headline.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Sensex Today: Markets Close Higher For 2nd Day, Metal Stocks Lead The Rally Amid Global Optimism

Sensex Today: Markets Close Higher For 2nd Day, Metal Stocks Lead The Rally Amid Global Optimism

India-China Direct Flights Resume, What’s The Schedule & Ticket Price — A New Beginning Or Just...

India-China Direct Flights Resume, What’s The Schedule & Ticket Price — A New Beginning Or Just...

NHAI To Install QR Code Sign Boards On Highways For Commuter Convenience

NHAI To Install QR Code Sign Boards On Highways For Commuter Convenience

Mahindra And Mahindra Launches New Thar 2025 Starting At ₹9.99 Lakh, Packed With Smart Tech And...

Mahindra And Mahindra Launches New Thar 2025 Starting At ₹9.99 Lakh, Packed With Smart Tech And...

From Scarcity To Abundance: Vikaas Sachdeva On The Evolving Landscape Of Indian Investment

From Scarcity To Abundance: Vikaas Sachdeva On The Evolving Landscape Of Indian Investment