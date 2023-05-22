L&T Construction wins orders for its power transmission and distribution business | L&T Construction

The Power Transmission & Distribution (PT&D) Business of Larsen & Toubro (L&T) Construction has secured EPC orders in India and overseas, the company announced through an exchange filing.

In the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA), the Business has secured two orders to establish 380kV overhead power transmission lines connecting prominent cities situated on the Red Sea coast. These systems will strengthen projects that involve 400 KM of transmission lines to meet the growing demand in these industrial and tourism hubs.

Another order has been secured to design, supply, and construct a 380kV substation in the central region of KSA. The substation will be a crucial element to evacuate renewable capacity as part of the Kingdom’s diversification to non-fossil fuel sources in their electricity mix.

L&T wins order from prominent Gujarat DISCOM

Further, in the domestic market, the Business continued its winning streak in the Revamped Reforms Based and Results-Linked Distribution Sector (RDSS) Scheme projects with fresh orders from a prominent Gujarat DISCOM. The scope of work involves modernization and development of distribution infrastructure in three districts of Gujarat’s southern region. The projects are expected to usher in a more efficient and resilient distribution network in these districts including that in AMRUT towns.

